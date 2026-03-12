3 Things UNC Must Do To Beat Clemson

Thursday night will be a rematch of the game at the Dean E. Smith Center on March 3, as the North Carolina Tar Heels were able to cement an undefeated 18-0 record at home this season, with a 67-63 win over the Clemson Tigers.

Both teams have compiled impressive resumes this season, and while the Tar Heels have earned the opportunity to sit back and watch, the Tigers are coming off an impressive win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night. This is a pivotal game for both teams, especially from North Carolina's perspective, as it is coming off a disheartening loss against the Duke Blue Devils last weekend.

With all of that being said, here are a few ways the Tar Heels can beat the Tigers and reach the semifinals , which will presumably be against the aforementioned Blue Devils, barring an unforeseen upset result against Florida State.

Offense Consistently Scores

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Clemson's defense is stout, which was apparent on Wednesday night against the Demon Deacons. If North Carolina finds itself in a slugfest, it could be in an exploitable position. The last time these two teams met, it required second-half heroics from Luka Bogavac, who hit five threes in the second half.

That cannot be the formula again on Thursday, as the Tar Heels could be punished this time around if the offensive performance is subpar. Seth Trimble struggled against Clemson's length and athleticism, shooting 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

Limit RJ Godfrey's Impact

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) posts up against North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In that same game, the senior forward dominated the Tar Heels, recording 22 points, nine rebounds, and three assists while shooting 10-of-13 from the field. If history repeats itself on Thursday, North Carolina will be in a world of trouble. Godfrey's ability to score, rebound, and pass was on full display in that contest and was apparent on Wednesday night against Wake Forest.

Henri Veesaar will be responsible for defending Godfrey, and the Arizona transfer will attempt to marginalize the 6-foot-7, 229-pound forward.

Win the Rebounding Battle

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) dunks against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, head coach Hubert Davis has emphasized the importance of rebounding, and that the story against Duke, as the Tar Heels allowed 18 offensive rebounds. Clemson is comfortable playing in defensive games, as it is an elite rebounding team.