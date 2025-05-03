UNC Basketball Projected to 'Heavily Pursue' Gifted Lefty in Raleigh
Jordan Page hasn't reported any Tobacco Road offers just yet. But he's just wrapping up his sophomore year as a prep. And it looks as though it may be only a matter of time before the UNC basketball recruiters and their counterparts at Duke and NC State officially enter the mix for the 6-foot-5 five-star southpaw at nearby Broughton High School in Raleigh, N.C.
Following Page's standout performance on the opening day of 3SSB Circuit action in Texas on Friday, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins noted that the versatile wing "projects to be heavily pursued by the likes of Duke, North Carolina, and North Carolina State."
Page, whose beyond-his-years repertoire has already attracted all three staffs to his games on several occasions, currently stacks up at No. 15 overall, No. 1 among shooting guards, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
"[Jordan Page] can make plays others can't," Jenkins wrote on Friday. "He is a naturally gifted athlete with great shoulders and well put together frame overall...His jumper still needs some tuning, but he is elusive, explosive, and has all of what is needed to be a devasting defender long term."
Thus far, Northern Nash High School (N.C.) power forward CJ Rosser, ranking No. 3 overall in the cycle, is the only one 2027 talent who has reported an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis. News of that offer popped up about two months ago.
