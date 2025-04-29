UNC Basketball Recruiting Prize Finishes Inside Top Five in Rankings
UNC basketball signee Caleb Wilson sits at No. 5 overall in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per On3's final rankings for the class released on Monday. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound five-star forward out of Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.), who headlines the three-deep Tar Heel class, now appears in the same spot in the industry rankings, which factors in his standing across all major recruiting sites.
"Caleb Wilson has a great frame, good length, and natural pop," On3's Jamie Shaw wrote in the site's final assessment of the top-shelf prep. "He plays really well in a phone booth, has efficient movements in tight spaces, shows the footwork to shake free with the ball in the half court.
"He needs to continue getting stronger, which will help his base and balance..."
On3 places Wilson, a UNC basketball pledge since late January who put his commitment in ink during the recent spring signing period, below only Duke signee Cameron Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Tennessee's Nate Ament, and BYU's AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 prospect among graduating high school seniors.
Wilson joined four-star guards and early Tar Heel signees Derek Dixon (No. 45 on On3) and Isaiah Denis (No. 61) in a 2025 UNC basketball recruiting collection that now ranks No. 5 in the country, according to On3, and No. 2 in the ACC.
