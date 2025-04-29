All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Recruiting Prize Finishes Inside Top Five in Rankings

Incoming UNC basketball rookie Caleb Wilson is still the program's highest-rated signee this decade.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNC basketball signee Caleb Wilson sits at No. 5 overall in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per On3's final rankings for the class released on Monday. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound five-star forward out of Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.), who headlines the three-deep Tar Heel class, now appears in the same spot in the industry rankings, which factors in his standing across all major recruiting sites.

ALSO READ: Heralded West Coast Transfer Now Considering Tar Heels

"Caleb Wilson has a great frame, good length, and natural pop," On3's Jamie Shaw wrote in the site's final assessment of the top-shelf prep. "He plays really well in a phone booth, has efficient movements in tight spaces, shows the footwork to shake free with the ball in the half court.

"He needs to continue getting stronger, which will help his base and balance..."

On3 places Wilson, a UNC basketball pledge since late January who put his commitment in ink during the recent spring signing period, below only Duke signee Cameron Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Tennessee's Nate Ament, and BYU's AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 prospect among graduating high school seniors.

Wilson joined four-star guards and early Tar Heel signees Derek Dixon (No. 45 on On3) and Isaiah Denis (No. 61) in a 2025 UNC basketball recruiting collection that now ranks No. 5 in the country, according to On3, and No. 2 in the ACC.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball