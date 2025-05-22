All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Taylen Kinney Sets First ACC Official Visit

The UNC basketball program remains in the mix for the five-star guard.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball recruiting target Taylen Kinney
UNC basketball recruiting target Taylen Kinney / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Ever since landing a UNC basketball offer back in late February, Overtime Elite (Ga.) junior Taylen Kinney has mentioned the Tar Heels as a contender in his recruitment. And according to report from League Ready's Sam Kayser this week, Hubert Davis and his staff are still among the 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard's top suitors.

ALSO READ: Brief Tar Heel Transfer Target Devan Cambridge Commits to Knights

But UNC didn't become the first ACC school to lock in an official visit with Kinney. No, as of Tuesday afternoon, that distinction belongs to Louisville, as the five-star prospect has scheduled a trip to check out the Cardinals beginning on June 5.

Taylen Kinney, a highly advanced three-level scorer who took home offensive MVP honors from last weekend's loaded 3SSB grassroots session in Nebraska, is also still considering Purdue, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oregon, and Kansas, among several others, according to Kayser.

He's one of about a dozen UNC basketball recruiting targets on the 2026 trail. Davis and his Tar Heels, whose wishlist consists of mostly five-star talents, haven't secured their first win in the cycle, but it's still relatively early.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball