UNC Basketball Recruiting: Taylen Kinney Sets First ACC Official Visit
Ever since landing a UNC basketball offer back in late February, Overtime Elite (Ga.) junior Taylen Kinney has mentioned the Tar Heels as a contender in his recruitment. And according to report from League Ready's Sam Kayser this week, Hubert Davis and his staff are still among the 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard's top suitors.
But UNC didn't become the first ACC school to lock in an official visit with Kinney. No, as of Tuesday afternoon, that distinction belongs to Louisville, as the five-star prospect has scheduled a trip to check out the Cardinals beginning on June 5.
Taylen Kinney, a highly advanced three-level scorer who took home offensive MVP honors from last weekend's loaded 3SSB grassroots session in Nebraska, is also still considering Purdue, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oregon, and Kansas, among several others, according to Kayser.
He's one of about a dozen UNC basketball recruiting targets on the 2026 trail. Davis and his Tar Heels, whose wishlist consists of mostly five-star talents, haven't secured their first win in the cycle, but it's still relatively early.
