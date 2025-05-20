Brief UNC Basketball Transfer Target Chooses Knights
Not long after the NCAA granted Devan Cambridge's request for a medical hardship waiver earlier this month, giving the former Texas Tech, Arizona State, and Auburn forward the opportunity to play a seventh year in college, the UNC basketball staff was among the first to contact the 6-foot-6, 210-pound veteran force.
But roughly a week later, Cambridge revealed visit plans that didn't include Hubert Davis' Tar Heels, a bad sign for UNC's chances to land the coveted Tennessee native.
And on Tuesday evening, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that the 24-year-old Devan Cambridge has committed to the UCF Knights, coached by former Duke basketball backcourt sensation Johnny Dawkins.
Cambridge battled injuries across two seasons at Texas Tech after emerging as a starter at Arizona State following three years as a member of Auburn's primary rotation.
UNC basketball is still targeting a few transfers to fill out a 2025-26 roster that currently includes five inbound transfer talents and three recruits to join at least a couple of returning players in rising senior guard Seth Trimble and sophomore big man James Brown.
