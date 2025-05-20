All Tar Heels

Brief UNC Basketball Transfer Target Chooses Knights

The UNC basketball coaches have not seen much success yet in putting finishing touches on their next roster.

Former UNC basketball transfer target Devan Cambridge
Not long after the NCAA granted Devan Cambridge's request for a medical hardship waiver earlier this month, giving the former Texas Tech, Arizona State, and Auburn forward the opportunity to play a seventh year in college, the UNC basketball staff was among the first to contact the 6-foot-6, 210-pound veteran force.

But roughly a week later, Cambridge revealed visit plans that didn't include Hubert Davis' Tar Heels, a bad sign for UNC's chances to land the coveted Tennessee native.

And on Tuesday evening, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that the 24-year-old Devan Cambridge has committed to the UCF Knights, coached by former Duke basketball backcourt sensation Johnny Dawkins.

Cambridge battled injuries across two seasons at Texas Tech after emerging as a starter at Arizona State following three years as a member of Auburn's primary rotation.

UNC basketball is still targeting a few transfers to fill out a 2025-26 roster that currently includes five inbound transfer talents and three recruits to join at least a couple of returning players in rising senior guard Seth Trimble and sophomore big man James Brown.

