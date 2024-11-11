All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Treasure Makes Statement in First Official Pro Outing

Five-year UNC basketball big man Armando Bacot wasted no time exhibiting his double-double abilities.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball center Armando Bacot
UNC basketball center Armando Bacot / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Armando Bacot knocked down five 3-point attempts across his five seasons as the UNC basketball program's full-time starting center. Through one game with the G League's Memphis Hustle, marking his regular season debut as a professional after going undrafted in June, the 24-year-old from Richmond, Va., is already over halfway to his total makes beyond the arc in college

ALSO READ: Ex-UNC Forward James Okonkwo Enjoys Starting Role at New School

In Saturday's 103-97 road loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Bacot shot 3-for-9 from downtown.

Except for the 3-point column, though, the ACC's all-time double-double producer posted a stat line closely resembling his standard night in a UNC basketball jersey, as he finished with 17 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and two steals across his equally impressive game-high 37 minutes as a starter.

Plus, as highlighted in the video below, Bacot showed off more versatility in his professional repertoire by turning his defensive rebound into an assisted splash via his refined handles and instinctive decision-making in tempo-pushing mode:

For now, not counting a former outbound UNC basketball transfer in Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, only six Tar Heels are in the NBA: Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, and Spurs forward Harrison Ingram.

ALSO READ: Former Tar Heel Standout Cam Johnson Heating Up for Nets

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball