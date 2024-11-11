UNC Basketball Treasure Makes Statement in First Official Pro Outing
Armando Bacot knocked down five 3-point attempts across his five seasons as the UNC basketball program's full-time starting center. Through one game with the G League's Memphis Hustle, marking his regular season debut as a professional after going undrafted in June, the 24-year-old from Richmond, Va., is already over halfway to his total makes beyond the arc in college
In Saturday's 103-97 road loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Bacot shot 3-for-9 from downtown.
Except for the 3-point column, though, the ACC's all-time double-double producer posted a stat line closely resembling his standard night in a UNC basketball jersey, as he finished with 17 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and two steals across his equally impressive game-high 37 minutes as a starter.
Plus, as highlighted in the video below, Bacot showed off more versatility in his professional repertoire by turning his defensive rebound into an assisted splash via his refined handles and instinctive decision-making in tempo-pushing mode:
For now, not counting a former outbound UNC basketball transfer in Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, only six Tar Heels are in the NBA: Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, and Spurs forward Harrison Ingram.
