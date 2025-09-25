Rebounding Could Be Tar Heels’ X-Factor in 2025–26 Season
For decades, rebounding has been the heartbeat of North Carolina basketball. From Tyler Hansbrough’s relentless hustle to Armando Bacot’s program-record totals, the Tar Heels have long defined themselves by their work on the boards. But heading into the 2025–26 season, Hubert Davis’ squad faces a pivotal question: can this year’s group carry on that tradition?
For North Carolina to reclaim its identity as an elite program, one stat differentiator might not be points, but boards. In 2024-25, the Tar Heels leaned heavily on their rebounding strength to stay competitive in close games. UNC pulled down 25.4 defensive rebounds per game and posted an offensive rebound rate of 25.5 %. In total, UNC’s team stats for 2024-25 list 995 total rebounds over 37 games, or about 26.9 rebounds per game (both offensive + defensive).
Still, those numbers don’t tell the full story of how crucial rebounding will be this season- especially with roster turnover and new frontcourt options.
Replacing prior rebounding staples like Armando Bacot with his sheer presence is impossible, but the Tar Heels are reloading with new pieces who can make rebounding an identity again. Chief among them is Henri Veesaar, the 7-footer transfer from Arizona. In 2024- 25, he averaged 5.0 rebounds in just 20.8 minutes per game.
Scale that production to starter minutes, and Veesaar suddenly looks like the type of player who can anchor the paint in Chapel Hill. His combination of length and mobility also gives UNC a rim protector and a stretch option- rare tools for a modern big.
Sophomore forward James Brown should also be in line for more responsibility. Brown didn’t post eye-popping stats as a freshman, but his frame and motor fit the profile of a classic Carolina rebounder. And on the perimeter, guards like Seth Trimble are expected to chip in with team rebounding. Trimble has already built a reputation for toughness on both ends of the floor, and his ability to crash the glass from the backcourt helps UNC’s transition game.
Why does this matter? In a league as tight as the ACC, extra possessions are everything. Against athletic frontcourts like Duke’s, Virginia’s, or Kentucky’s out-of-conference unit, second-chance points and defensive boards could swing outcomes.
For a roster that will still be finding its offensive rhythm, rebounding can become the safety net that turns close games into wins.
Carolina has never been shy about its identity- play fast, play hard, and own the glass. If this year’s team embraces that mantra, the Tar Heels might just rebound their way back into the national spotlight.
