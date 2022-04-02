Skip to main content

Duke-Carolina Meet in the Final Four

Rivals play for biggest stakes ever

It’s time.

After 258 rivalry games, North Carolina and Duke play for the biggest stakes ever as the two participants in the greatest rivalry in sports meet for the first time in the NCAA Tournament.

The second national semifinal will match the two teams to determine who faces the winner of Kansas-Villanova in Monday night’s championship game.

Duke won the ACC regular season and advanced to the ACC Tournament championship game. The Blue Devils enter the Final Four at 32-6 after winning the West Region. Duke is playing for coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will retire at season’s end. The Blue Devils blew out Cal State Fullerton in the opening round, then fought back to gut out a win over Michigan State and reach the Sweet 16. Another comeback against Texas Tech and a tight win over Arkansas sent Duke to Coach K’s record-setting 13th Final Four.

UNC struggled at times this season and appeared to be dangerously close to missing the tournament after a late-season loss to Pitt. UNC has won 10 of 11 since and entered as a No. 8 seed. The Heels blew out Marquette then upset Baylor, building a 25-point lead, giving it all back and surviving in overtime. UNC outlasted UCLA and blew out Saint Peter’s to earn the East Region and a trip to it’s record-setting 21st Final Four in program history.

Both teams are relying on their traditional starting lineups. UNC will go with Leaky Black, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot and Brady Manek. Duke starts Wendell Moore Jr., Jeremy Roach, Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and AJ Griffin.

Officials are Roger Ayers, Bo Boroski and Tony Padilla. 

