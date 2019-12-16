UNC Falls Out of AP Top 25 For First Time Since 2014
For the first time since 2014, North Carolina is unranked.
After losing to Wofford on Sunday as their losing streak reached three games, the Tar Heels fell out of the Associated Press Top 25, breaking a run of 104 straight weeks in the rankings.
It was another wild week atop the poll as Kansas became the fourth team to reach the No. 1 spot following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech.
The Cardinals were one of three top-five teams to lose last week, as both Ohio State and Maryland suffered their first losses of the season.
With the reshuffling near the top, Gonzaga ascended to No. 2 ahead of its home matchup with the Tar Heels on Thursday night.
Carolina's trip to Spokane, Wash. will represent the fourth matchup with an opponent ranked inside the top 10 this season with three coming away from the Smith Center.
With the Tar Heels falling from the rankings, the ACC has four teams in the poll with Duke rising to No. 4, while Virginia held steady at No. 9 and Florida State jumped to No. 19.
Washington, Penn State, Texas Tech and West Virginia all moved into the top 25 for the first time this season.
Complete rankings:
Ranking
Team
Last Week
1.
Kansas
2
2.
Gonzaga
6
3.
Louisville
1
4.
Duke
7
5.
Ohio State
3
6.
Kentucky
8
7.
Maryalnd
4
8.
Oregon
10
9.
Virginia
9
10.
Baylor
11
11.
Memphis
13
12.
Auburn
12
13.
Dayton
14
1.4
Michigan
5
15.
Michigan State
16
16.
Arizona
15
17.
Butler
18
18.
Villanova
20
19.
Florida State
21
20.
San Diego State
25
21.
Tennessee
19
22.
Washington
NR
23.
Penn State
NR
24.
Texas Tech
NR
25.
West Virginia
NR
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah State 14, Saint Mary's 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.