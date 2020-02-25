AllTarHeels
Who Got Next: UNC Prepares to Face NC State

Quierra Luck

It cant be easy for UNC to muster up a fight to continue the season. Lack of chemistry, no clear cut leader for the team, and inability to close tight games have all weighed on this group. Just three nights ago, Coach Williams started his ninth lineup for the season with players who have not played one second together; this season hasn't been in the cards for the boys in blue. But if there is one thing that gets their blood pumping as much as Duke, its N.C. State. Tonight the Heels face off in what is a must-win game for N.C. State to make their plea for the NCAA tournament run.

Check out below everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup and how to watch.

Who: N.C. State Wolfpack

Where: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Date: 2/25/2020

Time: 9 pm EST

Watch: ESPN (Rece Davis, Jon Crispin)

Listen: Westwood One (Kevin Kugler and P.J. Carlesimo) and XM 371

  1. Carolina has lost seven consecutive games, all of which were ACC opponents.
  2. Carolina stands at 3-13 in the ACC and 10-17 overall.
  3. In their last meeting, Jan. 27, the Heels defeated the Wolfpack, 76-65.
  4. Carolina leads the all-time series, 159-78, including 31 of the last 35.
  5. The last time N.C. State won when both teams were unranked was in 2003.
  6. N.C. State record: 8-8 (7th in the ACC and two games behind Syracuse) and 17-10 overall
  7. Carolina's 17 losses tie the second-most in school history (8-20 in 2001 and 20-17 in 2019.)
  8. Roy Williams is 36-4 as a head coach against N.C. State, including 5-0 record at Kansas and a 31-4 at Carolina.
  9. Carolina is 77-23 in Chapel Hill vs. N.C. State, including 26-7 at the Smith Center.
  10. Last time N.C. State won at Chapel Hill was 2018.

Notable Players:

Armando Bacot: Not who you were thinking, but he's due for a breakout game. UNC will have to rely heavily on Armando for not only rebounds but a 20+ point game; the last time Bacot had 20+ was against their home loss to Clemson. In their previous meeting against N.C. State, Bacot had his eighth double-double (currently at nine) with 11 and 11, which are the most by a freshman since Antawn Jamison.

Markel Johnson: Johnson is the quiet leader of this group; he doesn't make a big splash, but his presence is consistently felt. Against the Blue Devils, Johnson had a career-high of 28 points. He is second in the ACC in assists third in steals and is the only ACC player with a triple-double this season. 

