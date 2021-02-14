BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Walker Kessler Leads With Career High Nine Points as UNC Falls to Virginia, 60-48

North Carolina could not catch a break or a bucket against Virginia as the Heels fall to the Hokies, 60-48.
Author:
Publish date:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va - One can't simply answer the many question marks that surround this North Carolina team. To a certain degree, Coach Williams seems to be repeating the same answers and at a loss to the lack of practice translating at game time.

"It's hard to simulate that (blocking perimeter shots) in practice," Williams replied. "We don't have a four and five man on the blue team that can go out and makes all those shots as they did."

Defeating Virginia (15-3, 11-1) was a daunting task, admittedly, but not impossible; guarding the perimeter, locking down on defense, and playing inside out. Three simple yet straightforward tasks to hang with the ACC's top contender but tonight showcased North Carolina's (12-7, 7-5) worst game of the season; a season-low of only 48 points.

Virginia has won seven straight games against UNC, the Cavaliers' longest win streak in series history dating back to 1911-16. This is the fourth time in the last seven games against Virginia that UNC has scored less than 50 points.

Freshman Walker Kessler led UNC in scoring with nine points. This is the first time no Tar Heel scored in double figures since March 4th, 1966, a 21-20 loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament. Carolina's 18 points in the first half were a season-low and equaled the fewest points in any half in the Roy Williams era. Down by 17 in the opening minutes, UNC's largest deficit of the season, missing 13 of their first 15 shots.

There was some fight in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome a fiery Virginia. The Cavaliers finished with three players in double figures, Jay Huff (18), Sam Hauser (17), and Trey Murphy III (12).

North Carolina is once again at the mercy of time due to Tuesday Night's recent cancellation at home against Virginia Tech. The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech men's basketball program. This will be the fourth time UNC has had a cancellation due to COVID protocol, the most recent revocation at the fault of their own against Miami.

The game against Miami could be made-up due to both teams having ample time between their next match: After Tuesday's game, Miami will not play again until Saturday, February 20th. The decision boils down to convenience and travel.

North Carolina's next scheduled game will be against Louisville at home Saturday, February 20th at 6 pm. 

USATSI_15474125
Basketball

Walker Kessler Leads With Career High Nine Points as UNC Falls to Virginia, 60-48

USATSI_15474125
Basketball

Live Blog: North Carolina at Virginia

USATSI_15474125
Basketball

ACC Standings Update and Weekend Schedule (February 13, 2021)

USATSI_15426277
Basketball

How To Watch: UNC vs. Virginia

klubnik
Football

Tar Heels in the Mix For 2022 Texas Quarterback Cade Klubnik

roy_ppd-6026a0120301654fa5696a46_Feb_12_2021_15_37_23
Basketball

Roy Williams on the Miami Postponement: "Let's Not Make It Out Like We Charged the Capitol Building"

USATSI_15426277
Basketball

Kerwin Walton Is On Pace to Become the Best Freshman Three-Point Shooter in UNC History

USATSI_9992309
Basketball

NCAA Releases 2021 March Madness Programming Schedule