UNC Hosts Pitt: Gameday Live Blog

North Carolina will look to tighten its grip on a double-bye in the ACC Tournament with its third straight win on Wednesday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels host Pitt in an 8:00 game.

UNC enters play tied for third place in the conference at 18-7, 10-4, although Miami holds a tiebreaker based on its 85-57 blowout of the Tar Heels in South Florida a month ago. Carolina needs to finish in the top four spots to get the first two days of the tournament off next month in Brooklyn. Wake Forest and Virginia are each a game behind UNC but tied in the win column, with twin 10-6 conference marks.

UNC is on the right side of the NCAA bubble, listed by ESPN as one of the last four teams to get a bye out of the First Four games.

Much like Saturday’s blowout of Florida State, the game against Pitt won’t do much to help North Carolina’s tournament resume. The Panthers are 5-10 in the ACC, 10-16 overall and in 11th place. Pitt has won two straight, however, for just the third time this season.

The Tar Heels, already missing Anthony Harris and Dawson Garcia for the rest of the season, will likely be without Justin McKoy. The transfer forward from UVA was in street clothes during pregame warmups.

Pitt struggles with shooting and turnovers on offense. The Panthers rank No. 306 in effective shooting and No. 317 in two-point shot accuracy. They are No. 311 in turnover rate on offense and are almost as bad forcing turnovers on defense, ranking No. 296. Pitt also struggles to defend the three-pointer, ranking No. 276 in that category.

Ted Valentine, Raymie Styons and Clarence Armstrong are the officials for the game.

Usual starters: Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Brady Manek

Very sparse crowd for a mid-week 8:00 game against a lower-tier ACC foe.

Manek with the game's first five points. Pitt turns it over on its first three possessions

Pitt has caught UNC in points at 5-5. UNC has almost caught up in turnovers as we hit the under 16.

For the second time, a Pitt player just lost his grip on the ball as the team was getting into its offense.

Carolina is driving the lane. Bacot lured Hugley down the lane and off to the side, clearing a path for Love on a layup. Manek just picked up an offensive foul when Bacot's defender didn't follow on a similar play.

RJ Davis misses badly on a three and Bacot gets called for a foul going for the rebound. That takes us to the under 12 with UNC up 12-10.