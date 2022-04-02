UNC's Player Prop Lines For the Final Four Game Against Duke

Our take on which way to go on the over/under totals for points and rebounds

Online sports books have released player prop odds for Saturday’s national semifinal between North Carolina and Duke. Here’s a look at the Tar Heel props and our take on which way would be the way to wager on each.

Armando Bacot – Total Points

Over/Under 16.5

Our take: Bacot has scored more than 16.5 points in six of the last nine games, including 23 at Cameron Indoor against Duke on 10-of-11 shooting. In the first game against the Blue Devils, he only managed 12 on 4-of-10 shooting. Between putbacks at the rim and trips to the free throw line, over 16.5 looks pretty safe.

Armando Bacot – Total Rebounds

Over/Under 13.5

Our take: This over looks even safer. He’s gone over 13.5 boards in eight of the last 11, including 16, 15 and 22 in his last three NCAA games. He only had seven at Cameron, his only single-digit rebounding day in the last month an a half. He only had five in the first game. Nerves on both sides should allow for plenty of missed shots early in this one, giving him plenty of opportunities. Go over.

Brady Manek – Total Points

Over/Under 16.5

Our take: Manek scored 20 and 21 in the two games against Duke and seems to be at his best in the biggest games. He’ll likely be the one Duke tries to shut down, however. We’ll go against mountains of evidence and say he goes under.

Brady Manek – Total Rebounds

Over/Under 5.5

Our take: Manek has had five or more in eight of the last nine and 11 of the last 13. He went over in both Duke games, including matching his season high of 11 In Cameron.

Caleb Love– Total Points

Over/Under 16.5

Our take: The safest bet seems to be that he’ll be nowhere near that over/under cutoff. Love will either be way over or way under. He’s topped it by 4.5 points or more in five of the last 11 and gone under by 6.5 or more in three of the last 11. The two Duke games were equally bipolar, with Love scoring 22 and 8. With the nerves of the big game and the weird shooting background in the enormous arena, we’re looking for everyone to struggle with their shot on Saturday. Go under.

RJ Davis – Total Points

Over/Under 13.5

Our take: Another very inconsistent shooter for UNC. He scored 30 against Baylor, the only game in the last six that he’s topped the 13.5 over/under cutoff. We’re looking at him going under on Saturday.

Leaky Black– Total Points

Over/Under 5.5

Our take: The bar is low for Leaky, but he’s failed to clear it in his last five games. Still, with Duke’s game plan focusing on the other four UNC starters, Black will get some open looks, and the senior is going to do everything he can to get UNC to Monday. We’ll take the over.

(Prop lines courtesy BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).