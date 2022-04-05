North Carolina plays for the national title, against Kansas, in the New Orleans SuperDome on Monday night.

The Tar Heels will be looking to win their seventh NCAA Tournament, joining wins in 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009 and 2017. The 1982 and 1993 crowns came in the same building as Carolina will be playing this year’s final game.

UNC earned a spot playing for the championship after beating Marquette, top-seeded Baylor, UCLA and Saint Peter’s to reach the Final Four, then beating arch rival Duke in an epic game on Saturday night.

The win over the Blue Devils wasn’t without its cost. Armando Bacot injured his ankle late in that game. Although he returned to the floor, the ankle has been bothering him. Bacot and coach Hubert Davis both stated unequivocally that he would play in Monday’s game. He appeared to struggle at times during pregame warmups, going back to the locker room at one point to get some type of attention.

Bacot is in UNC’s starting lineup, with Leaky Black, Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Brady Manek. Kansas starts Christian Braun, DaJuan Harris Jr., Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack. Agbaji hit his first six three-point attempts in a blowout win over Villanova on Saturday, and McCormack had his best game in the paint, dominating the Wildcats inside. Coach Davis said that Bacot’s matchup against McCormack could be the one that determines who wins on Monday night.

The officials for the championship game are Ron Groover, Jeff Anderson and Terry Oglesby.

Kansas scored the first seven points of the game, coming within one of the largest deficit UNC has faced in the tournament this year. At the under 16, it's 9-3 Jayhawks. Bacot has struggled, going 0-for-3 to start. He lost his grip on the ball on his first shot and was blocked on another.

UNC claws back into it with a 7-0 run to take the lead.

A hard foul on RJ Davis driving to the hoop takes us to the under 12. Kansas is up 15-12 with UNC going to the line. Heels are hanging in despite shooting 4-of-17 and 1-of-6 from three.

Kansas seems to be having a very easy time getting to the basket. Lanes have just opened up for the Jayhawks on several drives.

UNC doing what it did to Duke in the last two games ... just out-gritting them. Heels have pulled ahead 22-18 at the under 8.