Tar Heels Play Saint Peter's For Final Four Berth

UNC looks to move to last weekend of season for 21st time

North Carolina will try to make its 21st Final Four when the Tar Heels face Cinderella darling Saint Peter’s in the last regional final game on Sunday afternoon. Duke and Villanova have already earned spots in the Final Four, and the winner of UNC-Saint Peter’s will draw the Blue Devils next Saturday. That would mark the first time in the history of the rivalry that the Tar Heels and Blue Devils played in the NCAA Tournament.

First, however, UNC needs to get past the Peacocks. The No. 15 seed from Jersey City knocked off No. 2 Kentucky in overtime in the first round, then beat Murray State by 10 to reach the Sweet 16. In front of a partisan crowd from the neighboring state, Saint Peter’s knocked off No. 3 seed Purdue in Philadelphia on Friday, 67-64.

The Peacocks are deep and have a physical, disruptive defense. They rank No. 44 in the nation in turnover percentage, No. 7 in effective shooting defense and No. 14 in three-point defense, all of which could pose a problem for the Tar Heels.

The Peacocks are short on size, however, which could benefit UNC big man Armando Bacot.

The Tar Heels are on a March run of their own, blowing out Marquette by 32, then beating top-seeded Baylor in overtime, bouncing back to pull out the win after blowing a 25-point lead. On Friday, the Heels topped UCLA to earn a spot in the Elite Eight.

All of which sets up, according to seeding totals, the biggest underdog game in Elite Eight history, with the No. 8 seeded Tar Heels facing the No. 15 Peacocks. At 23, the combined seed numbers breaks the previous high by three.

Kansas joins Duke and Villanova in the Final Four. UNC could close out an all blue blood last weekend.

Usual starters for UNC: Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Brady Manek.

Your officials: John Higgins, Verne Harris, Bo Boroski

An online sports book promised a $200 bonus for bettors on this game if Saint Peter's made a basket. Two and a half minutes in, no bonus has been paid out yet. 7-0 UNC. Time out Saint Peter's

UNC more active on defense, getting deflections and disrupting the Peacocks

Saint Peter's finally hits, cutting the UNC lead to 9-3 at the under 16.