UNC, UCLA Battle for Elite Eight Spot

Heels look to return to regional final for first time since 2017

UNC will attempt to return to the Elite Eight for the first time since its 2017 National Championship season when the No. 8 seeded Tar Heels take on No. 4 seed UCLA.

North Carolina took a tumultuous path through the first weekend of the tournament to reach the 35th Sweet 16 in school history. The Tar Heels routed Marquette in the first round, winning by 32, then appeared poised to do the same to top-seeded Baylor, jumping ahead by 25 points in the second half.

Then the ride got bumpy. Brady Manek was ejected for a flagrant foul when replay showed his elbow made contact with an opposing player’s face. Unlike college football’s targeting rule, the penalty was limited to that game, and he’ll be eligible to play the full game against UCLA.

Baylor rallied following the departure of UNC’s leading scorer and top outside shooter, and things got worse for the Tar Heels when Caleb Love fouled out later in the half, forcing coach Hubert Davis to resort to something he hasn’t done much of in his first season as head coach—go to his bench.

Baylor tied the score and forced overtime, threatening to pull off one of the biggest comebacks in tournament history. The Tar Heels found new life in the extra period, however, and held on to beat the Bears, 93-88.

UCLA had its own first-weekend drama. The Bruins struggled against Akron in the first round before winning by four, 57-53, then cruised past Saint Mary’s, 72-56.

Like UNC, UCLA is one of the nation’s leaders in offensive and defensive efficiency as well as rebounding percentage. The Bruins are led by 6-foot-7 wings Jaime Jaquez and Johnny Juzang.