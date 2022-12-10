UNC vs Georgia Tech Preview

After beginning the season ranked No. 1, North Carolina has fallen out of the top-25 amidst a four-game losing streak.

The Tar Heels dropped their ACC opener on Sunday to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, but showed promise in a comeback effort that fell just short without Preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot.

Returning home for the first time since Nov. 20th, North Carolina will play host to Georgia Tech in their ACC home opener.

With a 6-3 record, the Yellow Jackets have gotten off to a solid start, but have yet to add an impressive win to their resume, as five of their victories have been Quad 4 wins.

Sophomore guard Miles Kelly leads the Georgia Tech offense, averaging 13.4 points on 37.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Fellow guards Dallan Coleman (10.3 points) and Deivon Smith (10.1 points) are the remaining two Yellow Jackets to score in double figures, while Smith also paces the roster with 3.6 assists.

Similar to the Tar Heels, Georgia Tech also struggles to rack up assists, amassing just 12.3 per game. Just three of their 15 players tally two or more per game.

For North Carolina, Saturday's matchup is all about getting healthy and back on track. Armando Bacot, who missed Sunday's matchup with the Hokies due to an AC sprain, is questionable and could return to the floor if everything goes well in pregame warm-ups.

Freshman Jalen Washington is expected to make his Tar Heel debut after recovering from knee surgery he had in high school. Washington is a former four-star recruit and the No. 12 center in the class of 2022.

Despite the defeat in Blacksburg, the final 10 minutes proved what North Carolina is capable of and things seemed to finally click.

Freshmen Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel provided a spark off the bench, pouring in 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Trimble also showcased his defensive prowess, recording a block and a steal.

Sustaining the production from the bench is vital to long-term success in Hubert Davis' second season.

For the Tar Heels to snap their four-game losing skid on Saturday however, the main focus needs to be on better shot selection and taking care of the basketball.

In their losses to Indiana and Virginia Tech, North Carolina forced low-percentage looks that led to quick possessions and run out opportunities for the Hoosiers and Hokies.

Guards Caleb Love and R.J. Davis combined for 10 of the Tar Heels' turnovers in the aforementioned losses.

If they are able to take care of the basketball and help run the offense, North Carolina should come out with a victory for their first ACC win of the season.