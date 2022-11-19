UNC vs James Madison Preview

The top ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will close out their four-game homestand to begin the season on Sunday when they host James Madison.

After three games in which they struggled to put away inferior opponents, North Carolina will face a highly-explosive offense in the form of the Dukes.

With a 4-0 record, James Madison has started the season scoring 95 or more points in all four games. The Dukes have eclipsed the century mark twice and are second in the country in scoring (105.2), just one tenth of a point behind Arizona.

Four different players on the James Madison roster average double digits in scoring, with the team shooting 58 percent from the field, good for second in college basketball.

Their talented guard play is highlighted by Vado Morse (15.8 PPG), who is assisted by Terrence Edwards (13.5 PPG) and Takal Molson (13.5 PPG).

Perhaps most impressive is their success from three-point range. Although it's been just four games, the Dukes have shot an exceptional 54 percent from beyond the arc, connecting on 46 attempts.

For North Carolina, Sunday's matinee is important for a team that has brought forth question marks in the season's first month.

The Tar Heels will need offensive production in all facets, as they have struggled from three-point range to start the season and have scored just 25 bench points in three games.

Scoring 102 points in a victory over College of Charleston proves North Carolina can put up points and that they still thrive in a fast-paced game.

With the emergence of Pete Nance in Tuesday's victory over Gardner-Webb, the Tar Heel frontcourt has an abundance of fire power and should be a focus as guards Caleb Love and R.J. Davis have been slow to emerge from beyond the arc.

An offense that flows through Armando Bacot is the most successful for North Carolina. Whether he is able to convert like his 27-point second half against College of Charleston or facilitate with the focus on him down low, the Preseason ACC Player of the Year should get a touch on almost every possession.

The concern heading into the noon tip-off is still the inability to rebound compared to previous seasons, which could be a problem against a lengthy James Madison frontcourt.

Opponents have been outrebounded 176-103 by the Dukes and three different big men average five or more boards per game.

The two places in which the Tar Heels have struggled are the two in which James Madison has thrived.

A good test awaits in Chapel Hill, as North Carolina looks to improve to 4-0 before heading out west for the Phil Knight Invitational.