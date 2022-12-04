UNC vs Virginia Tech Preview

North Carolina will conclude their five-game road trip on Sunday when they travel to Blacksburg to face-off against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

A 77-65 loss to Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games heading into December.

Now, a 7-1 Hokie squad awaits in the first conference matchup of the season for the two programs.

Four of the five Virginia Tech starters average double figures in the scoring column, with Hunter Cattoor sitting just below at 9.8 points per game.

Guard Sean Padulla leads the way for the Hokies, averaging a team-high 17.1 points and four assists per game. Wright State transfer Grant Basile (14.1 points) and Justyn Mutts (12.6 points) power the frontcourt, while adding in a combined 14.4 rebounds per game.

Coming off a 67-57 victory over Minnesota in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Virginia Tech has put together back-to-back wins heading into the afternoon tilt.

Averaging just 8.9 turnovers per game, the Hokies are secure with the basketball and maximize their number of possessions. Similar to previous North Carolina opponents, their offense is focused on hitting outside shots, taking just south of 23 three-pointers per game.

Three different players shoot 36 percent or better from long range, while tallying 14.6 assists per game.

Virginia Tech's lone loss came against College of Charleston, 77-75 in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

For North Carolina, earning a win in any way possible is a positive after the rough stretch in Portland and Indiana.

Inconsistent shooting and poor shot selection has hindered the Tar Heels, who have shot 44 percent or lower during their three-game losing streak.

Guard play in particular has contributed to the struggles, as both Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, the two best shooters on the roster, are shooting 40.6 percent 38.9 percent, respectively. Love has recorded 138 field goal attempts and Davis 108, with Armando Bacot as the next closest with 77.

The remaining three starters have all connected on 50 percent or more of their shots, while reserves Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble are also successful on half of their attempts.

With Bacot not at 100 percent, the bench should play a bigger role after scoring in double figures in three straight games.

Avoiding live ball turnovers and quick shots can help North Carolina snap their losing skid and start the month of December on the right note.