ESPN's E:60 Highlights the Famed Career of Vince Carter

Vince Carter is the only player in the NBA to play 22 years in four different decades; During that time, Carter has been a mentor and leading example to countless NBA players. Hailing from Daytona Beach, Florida, Carter has been playing basketball all his life. From McDonald's All American, back-to-back Final Four appearances at UNC and a continuous highlight reel of an NBA star, Carter's career exemplifies the career any professional basketball player would love to have.

Carter's time at UNC was legendary for his dunks, and he played alongside players such as Antwan Jamison, Shammond Williams, and Ed Cota. During his time at Carolina, UNC was ACC title Champions and made appearances in the Final four. He was honored with First Team All-ACC and second-team All-American in 1998.

His time as an NBA players spans across his prolific drafting to the Toronto Raptors; the Raptors selected Carter 5th in the 1998 NBA Draft. In his interview, Carter specifically talks about the 2001 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers and during that time he decided to walk with his graduating class at UNC. The decision was highly criticized but Carter made a promise to his mother to receive his degree after leaving his Junior year at Carolina. The promise was important for him to keep.

Carter has played for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzles, Sacramento Kings, and his final resting place, the Atlanta Haws.

Carter has 'allegedly' retired this year, playing his last game and season as an Atlanta Hawk, but due to COVID-19 cutting the NBA season short, no one officially knows if this was his final round. Carter has quietly become one of the most prolific players ever to play; Speaking personally, for the last couple of years, every time he entered the court I would say, "He's still playing?!". Yes, he is. If Carter is looking to retire, he deserves a better sendoff than the one he received. His last season shouldn't be asterisked with an unfortunate pandemic.

In a revealing interview with ESPN's E:60, "Vinsanity" shows a vulnerable and often reserved Vince Carter. The interview explores his personal life, controversies and triumphs.

Ben Houser, who was coordinating producer for the feature, said the E:60 team had been discussing doing a retrospective on Carter for the past few years and finally decided to do it when Carter signed with the Atlanta Hawks for his 22nd and final NBA season.Houser and crew traveled to Georgia for a shoot with Carter on the night before the players began training camp.

“He sat down with us a lot longer than we expected,” Houser said. “We thought it would be 20 or 30 minutes, and he actually ended up sitting for almost an hour and a half. It was really a great process and I thought he was incredibly honest and authentic, which is what you want when you do these television pieces for E:60.”

The document is currently airing on ESPN and the ESPN App, April, 11. After you watch, let us know your thoughts and how your outlook has changed, if at all, of Carter.