UNC’s 2025-26 Star-Studded Freshman Class

A new era begins for UNC women’s basketball with a freshman class built for destruction.

Corey Davis

Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart directs her team against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
As Courtney Banghart continues to build North Carolina into a consistent ACC and national contender, the 2025–26 freshman class could play a huge role.

This year’s group features a mix of five-star recruits, international experience, and diverse skill sets that align with Banghart’s longstanding emphasis on pace, defense, and offensive spacing.

Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart celebrates with the Battle4Atlantis trophy after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The class includes Taliyah Henderson (Arizona), Liza Astakhova (Russia), Nyla Brooks (Maryland), and Taissa Queiroz (Brazil)–a blend of top-ranked American prospects and seasoned international players. Together, they give UNC one of the most intriguing incoming groups in recent program history.

Nyla Brooks

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American East wing Nyla Brooks (7) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Brooks enters Chapel Hill as one of the most highly regarded recruits in the nation. A five-star wing ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN, she starred at Bishop Ireton in Virginia and made her mark on the national stage. At the Jordan Brand Classic, Brooks erupted for 28 points and 10 rebounds, showing her ability to score efficiently while impacting the glass.

During her senior year, she averaged roughly 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks, pairing offensive polish with defensive versatility.

Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart can’t believe a call by an official at Legacy Arena in the Sweet 16. Duke advanced to the Elite 8 with a 47-38 victory. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She is commonly praised as “gifted” and “tough,” highlighting her length and overall ability to defend across the floor. Her combination of shot creation, rebounding, and defense gives UNC an immediate contributor on the wing.

Taliyah Henderson

Feb 28, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Salpointe Catholic's Taliyah Henderson (3) puts a shot up against Flagstaff during the 4A state girls basketball championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Sports 4a Girls Hs Basketball Championship Flagstaff At Salpointe Catholic / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joining Brooks on the wing is Taliyah Henderson, another five-star prospect, ranked No. 27 nationally by ESPN. A 6’1” guard from Salpointe Catholic (Vail, Arizona), Henderson brings dynamic athleticism and explosive finishing ability. She drew late recruiting interest from UConn, underscoring her national profile.

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Henderson has battled through injuries, including knee surgery earlier in her high school career, but when healthy, she’s been described as incredibly dynamic with a bouncy playing style. Her athleticism fits perfectly with Banghart’s approach to this year’s roster, and she expects to be a player who can pressure the rim, defend in transition, and evolve into a versatile scorer.

Liza Astakhova

Astakhova adds a different dimension. The 6’2” forward from Moscow, Russia, brings professional experience from her time playing in the Russian Premier League. In 39 games during the 2024–25 season, she averaged 4.7 points in 19 minutes per game off the bench, including a standout 20-point, six-rebound performance against Enisey.

North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

Banghart described the recruiting process for Astakhova as “long and thoughtful,” praising her professionalism and work ethic. Her ability to work the floor and her maturity from competing internationally give UNC a front-court player who can contribute right away, especially as the program adjusts to roster turnover in the post.

Taissa Queiroz

UNC got an early look at Taissa Queiroz, a 6’1” guard from Brazil who enrolled early in Spring 2025. It was no doubt that after just one recruitment visit, Queiroz knew where she wanted to spend her first few years outside of her home country.

Head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

She’s represented Brazil in international youth competitions and brings valuable experience against older competition. Ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Queiroz blends size, handles, and international knowledge. Her early arrival gives her a head start in UNC’s system, which could make her a quiet but important contributor in year 1.

A Balanced, Versatile Class

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina player Reniya Kelly answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

What makes this freshman group stand out is its balance. Together, they address multiple needs that the UNC team will need to make a deep-tournament run for the second year in a row.

For a program that’s navigating a roster rebuild and working toward more national relevance, this class represents both immediate impact and long-term impact. With their talent and complementary skills, the newcomers have a real opportunity to help shape UNC’s identity this season and beyond.

Corey Davis
COREY DAVIS

Corey Davis is pursuing his passion for sports journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a lifelong sports fan, he has extensive experience covering college sports, having worked at Sports Xtra and The Daily Tar Heel.