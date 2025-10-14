UNC’s 2025-26 Star-Studded Freshman Class
As Courtney Banghart continues to build North Carolina into a consistent ACC and national contender, the 2025–26 freshman class could play a huge role.
This year’s group features a mix of five-star recruits, international experience, and diverse skill sets that align with Banghart’s longstanding emphasis on pace, defense, and offensive spacing.
The class includes Taliyah Henderson (Arizona), Liza Astakhova (Russia), Nyla Brooks (Maryland), and Taissa Queiroz (Brazil)–a blend of top-ranked American prospects and seasoned international players. Together, they give UNC one of the most intriguing incoming groups in recent program history.
Nyla Brooks
Brooks enters Chapel Hill as one of the most highly regarded recruits in the nation. A five-star wing ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN, she starred at Bishop Ireton in Virginia and made her mark on the national stage. At the Jordan Brand Classic, Brooks erupted for 28 points and 10 rebounds, showing her ability to score efficiently while impacting the glass.
During her senior year, she averaged roughly 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks, pairing offensive polish with defensive versatility.
She is commonly praised as “gifted” and “tough,” highlighting her length and overall ability to defend across the floor. Her combination of shot creation, rebounding, and defense gives UNC an immediate contributor on the wing.
Taliyah Henderson
Joining Brooks on the wing is Taliyah Henderson, another five-star prospect, ranked No. 27 nationally by ESPN. A 6’1” guard from Salpointe Catholic (Vail, Arizona), Henderson brings dynamic athleticism and explosive finishing ability. She drew late recruiting interest from UConn, underscoring her national profile.
Henderson has battled through injuries, including knee surgery earlier in her high school career, but when healthy, she’s been described as incredibly dynamic with a bouncy playing style. Her athleticism fits perfectly with Banghart’s approach to this year’s roster, and she expects to be a player who can pressure the rim, defend in transition, and evolve into a versatile scorer.
Liza Astakhova
Astakhova adds a different dimension. The 6’2” forward from Moscow, Russia, brings professional experience from her time playing in the Russian Premier League. In 39 games during the 2024–25 season, she averaged 4.7 points in 19 minutes per game off the bench, including a standout 20-point, six-rebound performance against Enisey.
Banghart described the recruiting process for Astakhova as “long and thoughtful,” praising her professionalism and work ethic. Her ability to work the floor and her maturity from competing internationally give UNC a front-court player who can contribute right away, especially as the program adjusts to roster turnover in the post.
Taissa Queiroz
UNC got an early look at Taissa Queiroz, a 6’1” guard from Brazil who enrolled early in Spring 2025. It was no doubt that after just one recruitment visit, Queiroz knew where she wanted to spend her first few years outside of her home country.
She’s represented Brazil in international youth competitions and brings valuable experience against older competition. Ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Queiroz blends size, handles, and international knowledge. Her early arrival gives her a head start in UNC’s system, which could make her a quiet but important contributor in year 1.
A Balanced, Versatile Class
What makes this freshman group stand out is its balance. Together, they address multiple needs that the UNC team will need to make a deep-tournament run for the second year in a row.
For a program that’s navigating a roster rebuild and working toward more national relevance, this class represents both immediate impact and long-term impact. With their talent and complementary skills, the newcomers have a real opportunity to help shape UNC’s identity this season and beyond.
