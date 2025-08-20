Who Are the Best QBs in the ACC?
After putting together a large quantity of quality UNC content for a while, it's time to mix it up a bit.
Here are my Top 10 quarterbacks in the ACC right now. Before anyone asks, a Tar Heel is on the list
10. Eli Holstein, Pitt
Eli Holstein looks to have a strong season after his disappointing second half of the season in 2024.
An Alabama transfer, Holstein started all 10 games he played in, missing three contests due to injury against Clemson, Boston College and Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl. He completed 62 percent of his passes, going 180 of 291 for 2,228 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, tying the Pitt freshman record set by Alex Van Pelt in 1989. He also finished as Pitt’s second-leading rusher with 328 yards and three touchdowns.
Holstein was electric early, completing 65.7 percent for 1,567 yards and 15 touchdowns, but injuries and inconsistencies in the second half limited him to 56.3 percent for 661 yards and two touchdowns.
9. Miller Moss, Louisville
Miller Moss looked like he was about to become the next big-time quarterback for Lincoln Riley, but now he looks to resurrect his career under Jeff Brohm at Louisville.
Mwas named the Holiday Bowl MVP after completing 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards and six touchdowns in his first collegiate start, leading USC to a 42-28 win over Louisville. He set multiple records, including most touchdown passes in a Holiday Bowl, most in a USC bowl game, most by a USC quarterback in his first start, and tied the Pac-12 bowl passing touchdown record.
He started all nine games he played in 2024, completing 64.3% of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He had four 300-yard games and helped USC beat nationally ranked LSU, but his season ended early after being benched following a three-interception loss to Washington.
Louisville is a great place for Moss to start over especially under one of the best quarterback whisperers in Brohm.
8. Gio Lopez
A South Alabama transfer, Gio Lopez completed 66 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 463 yards and scored seven more times on the ground. His completion percentage was 18th nationally last year and is 10th amongst returning starting quarterbacks this season. Lopez averaged 274.7 yards of total offense per game, which ranked 22nd nationally.
In 2024, Lopez had a 91.0 deep passing grade according to PFF, which is his highest passing grade and also puts him as one of the most effective gunslingers. Lopez completed 41% of his passes, going for 20 yards or more for 759 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
Lopez is also highly effective when facing the blitz. Last season, he completed 67% of his passes for 900 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception on 100 passing attempts when facing the blitz, according to PFF.
7. Chandler Morris, Virginia
UVA is Morris’ fourth stop in six seasons after previous stints at Oklahoma, TCU and North Texas. He was TCU’s starter in 2023, completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,532 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions before being benched following a poor midseason performance against Iowa State.
Morris revived his career at North Texas in 2024, completing nearly 63% of his passes for 3,774 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, earning second-team All-AAC honors.
6. CJ Daniels, NC State
CJ Bailey became one of the top freshman performers in NC State history in 2024, starting nine games and throwing for 2,413 yards, ranking 10th in the ACC. He passed for 17 touchdowns, tying for eighth in the league, and his 64.9 completion percentage was sixth in the ACC, the sixth-best in school history, and the highest ever for a Wolfpack freshman.
He ranked eighth in total offense touchdowns with 22 and eighth in passing efficiency at 143.97. Among FBS freshmen, he was seventh in passing yards and second nationally among true freshmen.
After a season under his belt, he could be a special player for the Wolfpack this season.
5. Darian Mensah, Duke
New Duke quarterback Darian Mensah was a revelation last season as a redshirt freshman for Tulane, and last season as he completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 13 games for the Green Wave.
He led all American Athletic Conference starters in yards per attempt, averaging 9.49, and in completion percentage. He also posted an EPA per dropback of 0.503, the third-highest mark nationally, trailing only Kurtis Rourke of Indiana and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss.
He also got a hefty bag as he was reportedly given $8 million to come play for the Blue Devils. That should tell you how good he is.
4. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Haynes King is one of the most underrated players in the ACC and should be fairly rated going into this season. He has thrown for over 6,535 yards with 51 touchdowns and 28 interceptions at Texas A&M and Georgia Tech.
After things didn't work out at Texas A&M, King has been a large part of Georgia Tech's resurgence in the ACC under head coach Brent Key the last two seasons. Last season, he threw for 2,114 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 587 yards and four touchdowns despite having a torn labrum.
3. Kevin Jennings, SMU
Kevin Jennings is the face of the program and is a large part of why SMU has entered the national discussion in major college football since the 1980s, before the Mustangs got the hammer from the NCAA.
Jennings passed for 3,245 yards (fourth in the ACC) and threw 23 touchdown passes (fifth in the ACC). In conference play, he posted a 171.5 passing efficiency rating, the highest in the ACC. As a starter, he compiled a 9-2 record. He also ran for 354 yards and added five rushing touchdowns, showing his dual-threat ability throughout the season.
2. Carson Beck, Miami
Miami might be considered “QB Transfer University” after landing another top-notch quarterback from the transfer portal, Carson Beck, just a year after bringing in future No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Beck spent the first five seasons of his career (2020-24) at Georgia, patiently waiting his turn behind Stetson Bennett before he became the starter in 2023. Beck led Georgia to a 24-3 record in 27 starts, throwing for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns throughout his career.
Beck became the Bulldogs’ starter in 2023 and guided the team to a 13-1 record, passing for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.4% of his passes. In his final season in 2024, he threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading Georgia to an 11-2 record, an SEC Championship, and a College Football Playoff berth.
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Cade Klubnik is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season — and rightfully so. Last year, he completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.
Over his career, Klubnik has thrown for 7,180 yards with 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He enters his senior season ranked in the top five in Clemson history in nearly every major passing category, including passing touchdowns (fourth), passing yards (fourth), passing attempts (fourth) and completions (fifth). He also ranks fifth in career touchdown responsibility and sixth in total offense.
