Why UNC Should Explore a Quarterback in the Transfer Portal

With the 2025 regular season now complete, college coaching staffs nationwide are shifting their focus to the upcoming transfer portal window in January. North Carolina and Bill Belichick are expected to be very active in the portal, but will they target a quarterback?

Will the Tar Heels Target a Transfer Portal Quarterback?

While the portal hasn't officially opened yet, the Tar Heels have already seen several players announce their intent to enter it, including veteran signal-caller Max Johnson. With Johnson's departure, UNC will have limited depth at the quarterback position in 2026.

Although Johnson is gone, many expect Gio Lopez, whom the Tar Heels brought in via the transfer portal from South Alabama last offseason, to be the starter again next season. However, Lopez was inconsistent throughout 2025, and Belichick could be looking for a more proven option next year.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Given the team's overall lack of depth at the position, it would make sense for North Carolina to at the very least explore the transfer portal for quarterbacks and bring in one to compete with Lopez for the starting job.

If the Tar Heels ultimately decide to pursue a transfer quarterback, several talented signal-callers are already available. Here's a look at three who would make a lot of sense for North Carolina and Belichick to target.

Three Transfer Portal Quarterbacks UNC Could Target

1) Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

North Carolina probably won’t be able to compete for one of the elite quarterbacks in the transfer portal, such as Brenden Sorsby or D.J. Lagway. Still, Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles is a very talented player who’s just below that first tier of portal QBs. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 7 quarterback in the portal.

2) Katin Houser, Eastern Carolina

Sep 6, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Campbell Fighting Camels during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Katin Houser has been the starter for Eastern Carolina for the past two seasons. He has thrown for 6,438 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions in his college career, which began at Michigan State in 2022. He's a high-floor veteran who could come in and run the pro-style offense that Belichick wants. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 10 portal quarterback.

3) Jadyn Davis

Team Maize quarterback Jadyn Davis (2) makes a pass against Team Blue during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike Chiles or Houser, Jadyn Davis wouldn't become the immediate starter for the Tar Heels, but he could come in and challenge Lopez for the starting job. The North Carolina native was a four-star quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class and has the potential to be a Power Four star. 247Sports ranks him No. 20 among quarterbacks in the portal.

