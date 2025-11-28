All Tar Heels

Belichick Analyzes North Carolina’s Offensive Execution

The Tar Heels head coach spoke about the offense's growth this season ahead of the season finale.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Offensive production has been hard to come by for the North Carolina Tar Heels this season, but there have been glimpses at points over the last month of the offense finding its groove. Now, it has been inconsistent from drive to drive, but there are reasons to be optimistic heading into next season.

Last week was an example of this sentiment, as the Tar Heels scored 25 points while totaling 305 yards in the passing and rushing attacks. Although production did not translate to a win, it was promising to see that the offense could generate some explosive plays when necessary.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) scrambles away from Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media on Tuesday during his press conference availability, head coach Bill Belichick explained the growth and development of the Tar Heels' offense.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
  • "it's overall just execution, and that's everybody involved. It's not just the quarterback; it's the receivers [offensive line], and the timing of the plays," Belichick said. "I think our execution has improved over the course of the year. Hopefully it continues to improve. I think that's helped our production offensively."
  • "There were a lot of opportunities that we have had at other points during the season when we were just a little bit off, and that's enough to miss a [big play]. Sometimes, those [missed] opportunities are few inches or a split second away, but that makes all the difference." Belichick continued.
  • "We will keep working to get better, and hopefully our execution will continue to get better. I don't think it's been any one magical thing or different plays, defenses, and matchups, but just that little higher level of execution and confidence, not just [Gio Lopez], but with all his teammates. Everybody being a little more precise in their assignments and their jobs can change the outcome."
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Overall, North Carolina's offense was solid last week, but circling back to Belichick's comments about consistent execution, there were instances when Lopez, the receivers, and protection up front were not in lockstep.

Sometimes games are decided by a handful of plays, and that was what occurred against Duke in Week 13. There were times Lopez held onto the ball too long, which resulted in unnecessary sacks taken by the junior quarterback. That was especially prevalent in the fourth quarter when Lopez was sacked three times on the Tar Heels' final two offensive possessions.

Bill Belichick speaking to players / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

If North Carolina can be sharp in those situational downs on Saturday, it will have a fighting chance in a tough road matchup against North Carolina State.

