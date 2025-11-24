What the Loss to Duke Means for UNC
The North Carolina Tar Heels lost to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, with there being no margin of error. The Tar Heels needed to win this game, but in the end, penalties in crucial situations cost North Carolina.
There were stretches where the Tar Heels thoroughly outplayed the Blue Devils, taking full control of the game early in the fourth quarter with 15 unanswered points.
However, as mentioned, poor decisions in specific portions of the game proved to be too much to overcome for North Carolina.
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at what this loss means for the Tar Heels moving forward.
Eliminated from Bowl Season
Saturday's loss cemented North Carolina's season as one of the biggest disappointments in college football this season.
After hiring Bill Belichick as the program's head coach, the expectations - fair or not - were exponentially high. Not only did Belichick look out of his depth at times, but the team failed to qualify for a bowl game.
North Carolina needed to win its final two games of the regular season to clinch a bid to one of the respective bowl games.
Despite hiring Belichick, it does feel like the Tar Heels' football program took a major step back in 2025, as it snapped a six-year streak of the team qualifying for a bowl game.
After finishing 8-4 last season, North Carolina currently sits at 4-7 with one game remaining in the season.
Belichick Hire was Overrated
In continuation of the Tar Heels missing out on postseason play, hiring Belichick was supposed to elevate the program to new heights in 2025.
Instead, North Carolina is one of the worst teams in the ACC, currently sitting in 13th place, only ahead of four teams in the conference.
This proves that legacy and a Hall-of-Fame NFL resume do not necessarily mean that success will transition to the college level. There are several factors that go into success in college football, including recruitment and building a foundation with student-athletes.
Belichick had no experience with that before he arrived at North Carolina, and even before he was hired, the 73-year-old head coach had a tumultuous end to his tenure in New England. The Patriots missed the playoffs in three of four seasons, and Belichick insisted on long-time defensive coordinator Matt Patricia becoming the offensive play-caller.
Additionally, Belichick wanted authority in the draft process and player personnel, as New England whiffed on several draft picks and overpaid in free agency.
Player evaluation is monumental in college football, and that is one area Belichick has struggled with in the final few years in New England.
Another lackluster campaign in 2026, and the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach could be exiting North Carolina with his coaching future in doubt.
