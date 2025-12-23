Meet The Tar Heels' New Offensive Coordinator

After finishing with a 4-8 record and failing to qualify for a bowl game this season, it was inevitable that the North Carolina Tar Heels were going to make drastic changes this offseason. That narrative was expedited, as North Carolina fired former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens earlier this month after a lackluster offensive season.

While speaking with the media earlier this month, head coach Bill Belichick made the formal announcement of the program relieving Kitchens of his play-calling duties.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

As mentioned, this decision was on the horizon , as North Carolina's offense was one of the worst units in college football. The Tar Heels' offense averaged 19.3 points per game (119th in FBS) and 288.8 yards per game (129th in FBS).

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Over the past week , rumors have been that Bobby Petrino and Chip Kelly were the likely candidates for the Tar Heels' offensive coordinator vacancy.

On Monday, North Carolina officially hired Petrino, who served as Arkansas' interim head coach midway through the 2025 season after originally joining the program as the offensive coordinator.

Petrino took over the head coaching duties for the final seven games of the season. The Razorbacks went 0-7 during that time frame and finished with an overall record of 2-10 and went 0-8 in conference play.

Assessing the Hire

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino argues a call during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

This is an uninspiring hire by Belichick, who continues to prove his doubters right. The 73-year-old head coach is out of touch with the modernization of football, and that is evident in this decision. Petrino's recent track record does not instill much confidence for a program that needs to win in 2026.

The above information about Petrino's lack of success in Arkansas this past season is all someone needs to know about how popular this hire will be. Again, hiring a 64-year-old coach as an offensive coordinator is perplexing and could be the demise of Belichick and this regime.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

For both of their sakes, this decision has to pan out. If it doesn't, this coaching staff and front office could be out the door following the 2026 season.

The Tar Heels will be striving for postseason next year, and the offense must be sharper and more effective than it was in 2025 for that to transpire.

