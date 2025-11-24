All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick Evaluates Why UNC Fell Short

The Tar Heels' head coach shared his thoughts on North Carolina's loss to Duke.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday's loss to the Duke Blue Devils was the final nail in the coffin for the North Carolina Tar Heels' bowl game aspirations. The defeat officially eliminates the Tar Heels from postseason eligibility, as they currently sit at 4-7 with one game remaining in the regular season.

North Carolina needed to win its final two games of the season - against Duke and North Carolina State - to clinch a bid in one of the respective bowl games.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) scrambles away from Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Obviously, that did not transpire, and now the Tar Heels will focus on winning next week before shifting their focus onto 2026, continuing to develop through the recruitment pool and transfer portal.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Bill Belichick detailed why North Carolina fell short against Duke.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
  • “Really proud of the effort everybody gave all week, and tonight, we obviously came up a few plays short, and it's disappointing," Belichick said. "Give Duke credit. They made a few more plays than we did at critical times, and ultimately that was the difference in the game. So just keep grinding here, go back to work and be ready for [North Carolina] State next week. But [we] just made too many mistakes, too many bad plays, obviously, too many penalties. So that's about the story.”

Penalties were the Tar Heels' downfall in this game, as they committed 12 penalties for 103 yards, which is never a recipe for success. In comparison, the Blue Devils were only flagged three times for 27 yards, which indicates how much more disciplined Duke's players were, especially in the fourth quarter.

Belichick continued to discuss how monumental the penalties were on both sides of the ball.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) rushes around the end during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

“There were offensive penalties. I mean, we had them both, we had too many penalties on everything, two personal fouls on offense," Belichick explained. "But it looked like an illegal formation on offense. We had a holding penalty on offense. You know, had some penalties on defense too, penalties on special teams. Too many penalties.”

In general, penalties are never prescribed for sustained success, as they kill offensive rhythm, extend opponent's offensive drives, and overall, just make it much more difficult to operate as a cohesive unit.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs downfield after a catch during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels only have one game remaining in their season, but it will be an opportunity to sure up some things while continuing to develop good tendencies.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.