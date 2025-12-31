Michael Lombardi Reveals Strategy for Bringing in Players to North Carolina

This offseason is monumental for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as the football program is coming off a disastrous season, which included a 4-8 record and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility in the process.

The underwhelming season is magnified when considering it was Bill Belichick's first season as the Tar Heels' head coach. He was supposed to be an upgrade over Mack Brown, but evidently, that did not turn out to be the case for the 73-year-old head coach.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

To make matters worse, North Carolina has seen over 20 players announce their departure from the program and enter the transfer portal. With the recruiting process concluded for the 2026 incoming freshmen, the Tar Heels must turn their attention to signing established players in the portal.

Earlier this month, during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, general manager Michael Lombardi revealed his pitch to players in the transfer portal.

Lombardi's Pitch

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Well, if you [want to] play for the greatest coach of all time and you [want to] be around a winning program, please enter the [transfer] portal," Lombardi said. “We’ll take you.”

The first part of the statement is true, but Belichick's legacy has been somewhat tarnished by how this past season transpired. Secondly, at the moment, North Carolina is not a winning program, which is why the long-time New England Patriots head coach could be facing a legacy-altering season in 2026.

It has been well-documented how important this process is for the program's success next season and beyond. Lombardi provided the strategy will be when assessing talent in the portal.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi said. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”

That is the right approach, as the Tar Heels must be cautious not to overcommit and jeopardize the future. This program cannot be nearsighted and give up so much control to Belichick. For one, he can easily orchestrate a buyout in his contract. Secondly, he may not be the long-term answer as the Tar Heels’ head coach.

Lombardi capped off the subject by suggesting that North Carolina could be the place for specific players looking to jumpstart their career.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) rushes around the end during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"This school could be called Quarterback U," Lombardi said. “We’ve had two quarterbacks picked at the top of the draft. Drake Maye and, you know, Mitchell Trubisky went in the first round — first pick overall.”

To counter that, Trubisky was a collosal bust, and is viewed as the quarterback selected before Patrick Mahomes. Secondly, Maye was developed by a different coaching staff, and was drafted by New England months after moving on from Belichick. Unless Travis Burgess turns into a star quarterback, North Carolina should not be viewed as that type of program .

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !