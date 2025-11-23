How North Carolina’s Defensive Line Fared Against Duke
The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a 32-25 loss to the Duke Blue Devils in Chapel Hill, eliminating Bill Belichick's team from bowl eligibility.
One of the focal points and key matchups heading into this contest was the Tar Heels' defensive line against the Blue Devils' offensive line.
In Duke's loss to the Virginia Cavaliers last week, Darian Mensah was harassed constantly, as he was operating from muddy pockets throughout the game. The uncomfortable environment led to the sophomore quarterback taking four sacks while losing a fumble.
Duke's head coach Manny Diaz, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, and Mensah addressed the protection and quick passing game during their press conferences earlier this week.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "We always say it is everyone's responsibility to protect the quarterback," Diaz said. "That may be how we run routes, how everything is designed. How we protect is not always on the offensive linemen; [running] backs, tight ends, at times. It's an 11-man-plus scheme mindset to protect the quarterback. Darian [Mensah] certainly knows he has a role in it as well."
Brewer's Thoughts
- "[North Carolina] has two big-time [pass rushers]. One of them has 10 sacks," Brewer said. "They are violent off the edge; they play a ton of single-high man coverage. They get after you up front. We are going to have to protect better than we did last week, get the ball out faster, and run the football a lot better. We have to play up to our standards. I think everybody saw that last week was not our standard. If we play up to our standard, we can score with anybody."
Mensah's Thoughts
- "I'm just going to have to make quick, decisive decisions whenever we are dropping back and throwing the football," Mensah said. "[I need] to be elite on early downs, so we can mix in some runs on third downs, [which] is when [North Carolina] likes to get some pressure on the quarterback. I would say be elite early in the game, and make sure that we can dominate the line of scrimmage."
Did North Carolina's Pass Rush Meet the Challenge?
Pass rushers Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson entered the contest with 17 combined sacks on the season. Both players, and the entire defense for that matter, failed to record one sack on Mensah.
There were times when the Tar Heels would generate considerable pressure, but most of those instances came on botched snaps.
Mensah repeatedly converted long third downs in obvious passing situations, which is the perfect recipe for pass rushers, as they do not have to worry about losing run contain.
It was not the most prolific game from Mensah, who completed 20-of-33 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown while averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Mensah stuck to his word about getting the ball out of his hands quicker, and it translated into a clean game from the quarterback.
Overall, it is a disappointing result and performance from the defensive line, which was supposed to wreak havoc on Duke's offensive line.
