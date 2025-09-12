All Tar Heels

Notable Quotes from Bill Belichick's Inside Linebackers Coach Jamie Collins

Here are three quotes from Bill Belichick's Inside Linebackers Coach Jamie Collins during Thursday's press conference.

Jeremiah Artacho

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Inside Linebackers Coach Jamie Collins, and former player of Bill Belichick's during his time with the New England Patriots, spoke to the media during Thursday's press conference.

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Andrew Simpson and Khmori House

  • "The future is very bright for them. I think, you know, soon as [Andrew] got here, they hit it off. You know, pretty quick. They communicate a lot. They communicate good together. They play well together. You know, it's just, it's still early. You know, we still got a lot of time, but you know those guys, they definitely holding us down on the defense."
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • "They take control. They're doing everything that we ask them to do. So I'm grateful and proud you know that you know those guys, you know, I have those guys to coach, because they're there. I'm not gonna say they easy, but they do listen, and they do what we tell them to do."

On the Matchup against Richmond

  • "Well, we drill it every day. We let them know that, you know, this tough football team, they play tough. All they do is run the ball. They want to establish dominance, and you just drill it in them every day. You got to remind them every day of the situation. And that's, you know, him being a big quarterback. Some we ain't seen, I ain't never seen a 260-quarterback. Big Ben [Roethlisberger] was big, but I don't know if he was 260 but yeah, you just drilled it in him every day."
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick comes on to the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "I drilled it in him every day, and let him know, you know what, what we up against. Because once again, it's, you know, you gotta, you gotta have right type of mindset when you playing teams like this. So just making sure that I drill it every day and let them know that they come in here trying to run the ball."

On the Decision to Join Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill

  • "I thought about it for like, two seconds, but it was a no-brainer. Because you know this, you know, he is the greatest coach, you know, I'm saying, and it would have been no ignorant for me to not accept it, you know, I'm saying. So, yeah, it was, it was very. It was very quick, you know, chopped it up with the wife, like I said. It was real quick. But it was an opportunity that I just had to take."

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.