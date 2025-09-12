Notable Quotes from Bill Belichick's Inside Linebackers Coach Jamie Collins
Here are three quotes from Bill Belichick's Inside Linebackers Coach Jamie Collins during Thursday's press conference.
In this story:
Inside Linebackers Coach Jamie Collins, and former player of Bill Belichick's during his time with the New England Patriots, spoke to the media during Thursday's press conference.
On Andrew Simpson and Khmori House
- "The future is very bright for them. I think, you know, soon as [Andrew] got here, they hit it off. You know, pretty quick. They communicate a lot. They communicate good together. They play well together. You know, it's just, it's still early. You know, we still got a lot of time, but you know those guys, they definitely holding us down on the defense."
- "They take control. They're doing everything that we ask them to do. So I'm grateful and proud you know that you know those guys, you know, I have those guys to coach, because they're there. I'm not gonna say they easy, but they do listen, and they do what we tell them to do."
On the Matchup against Richmond
- "Well, we drill it every day. We let them know that, you know, this tough football team, they play tough. All they do is run the ball. They want to establish dominance, and you just drill it in them every day. You got to remind them every day of the situation. And that's, you know, him being a big quarterback. Some we ain't seen, I ain't never seen a 260-quarterback. Big Ben [Roethlisberger] was big, but I don't know if he was 260 but yeah, you just drilled it in him every day."
- "I drilled it in him every day, and let him know, you know what, what we up against. Because once again, it's, you know, you gotta, you gotta have right type of mindset when you playing teams like this. So just making sure that I drill it every day and let them know that they come in here trying to run the ball."
On the Decision to Join Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill
- "I thought about it for like, two seconds, but it was a no-brainer. Because you know this, you know, he is the greatest coach, you know, I'm saying, and it would have been no ignorant for me to not accept it, you know, I'm saying. So, yeah, it was, it was very. It was very quick, you know, chopped it up with the wife, like I said. It was real quick. But it was an opportunity that I just had to take."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!
Published