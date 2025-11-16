All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick is Mum With Answers After Wake Forest Loss

Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media in his postgame press conference after North Carolina lost to Wake Forest. 

Grant Chachere

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media in his postgame press conference after North Carolina’s 28-12 loss to Wake Forest.

Despite having one of the ACC’s lowest-ranked offenses, Wake Forest outgained the Tar Heels 414-257. The offense struggled, but defensive lapses—often forced by offensive mistakes—kept UNC’s defense on the field for much of the game. While changes are needed on offense, they seem unlikely to come.

Just as it had been all season, North Carolina could not finish what it started, failing to put points on the board when it mattered most. The Tar Heels went 1-for-3 in red zone opportunities and had five drives that ended at the Wake Forest 30-yard line or closer, but did not score a single touchdown.

It also didn’t help that the Tar Heels had two field goals blocked during the game. With a 21-12 score for much of the fourth quarter, North Carolina could have trailed by only three points instead of nine. Third-down struggles surfaced again, as Carolina converted just four of its 14 third-down attempts.

To hear what Belichick had to say, check out the video below.

Partial Transcript

Opening Statement

UNC
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick during UNC's 38-10 loss to Clemson; Oct. 4, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

Obviously, at this point, game just not good enough in any area, offense, defense, special teams, coaching, playing, we just didn't, just didn't have a good night, and certainly wasn't enough here, so let's go back to work this week and see we get back on track. We're a better team over tonight, but we just weren't very good.

Hey Bill, can you elaborate a little on the decision to take a timeout there at the end of the game? It looked like they were ready to take a knee and end it. Can you elaborate on that decision?

UNC
Bill Belichick / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

Just trying to keep the game alive. I don't know what they're going to do. Block a field goal, make a stop, and then keep going.

It looked like they were going to take a knee on that play at the end and still had one more snap to take. What were your instructions and what was the thinking there?

UNC
Bill belichick / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Just said we're trying to stop them. I don't know if they were any good.

There were two blocked field goals tonight. What happened on those plays?

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels kicker Rece Verhoff (90) kic ks a field goal in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A lot of penetration. The one sat up all the time. Execution of the kick was obviously bad on our part.

Five times you got inside the 30-yard line and didn't score a touchdown. What do you need to work on to finish those drives?

UNC, UNC Football
North Carolina running on the field before its game vs. Stanford; Nov. 8, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Yeah, it sure was. We need to finish those drives. Getting the ball down there is fine.

