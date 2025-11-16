Bill Belichick is Mum With Answers After Wake Forest Loss
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media in his postgame press conference after North Carolina’s 28-12 loss to Wake Forest.
Despite having one of the ACC’s lowest-ranked offenses, Wake Forest outgained the Tar Heels 414-257. The offense struggled, but defensive lapses—often forced by offensive mistakes—kept UNC’s defense on the field for much of the game. While changes are needed on offense, they seem unlikely to come.
Just as it had been all season, North Carolina could not finish what it started, failing to put points on the board when it mattered most. The Tar Heels went 1-for-3 in red zone opportunities and had five drives that ended at the Wake Forest 30-yard line or closer, but did not score a single touchdown.
It also didn’t help that the Tar Heels had two field goals blocked during the game. With a 21-12 score for much of the fourth quarter, North Carolina could have trailed by only three points instead of nine. Third-down struggles surfaced again, as Carolina converted just four of its 14 third-down attempts.
To hear what Belichick had to say, check out the video below.
Partial Transcript
Opening Statement
Obviously, at this point, game just not good enough in any area, offense, defense, special teams, coaching, playing, we just didn't, just didn't have a good night, and certainly wasn't enough here, so let's go back to work this week and see we get back on track. We're a better team over tonight, but we just weren't very good.
Hey Bill, can you elaborate a little on the decision to take a timeout there at the end of the game? It looked like they were ready to take a knee and end it. Can you elaborate on that decision?
Just trying to keep the game alive. I don't know what they're going to do. Block a field goal, make a stop, and then keep going.
It looked like they were going to take a knee on that play at the end and still had one more snap to take. What were your instructions and what was the thinking there?
Just said we're trying to stop them. I don't know if they were any good.
There were two blocked field goals tonight. What happened on those plays?
A lot of penetration. The one sat up all the time. Execution of the kick was obviously bad on our part.
Five times you got inside the 30-yard line and didn't score a touchdown. What do you need to work on to finish those drives?
Yeah, it sure was. We need to finish those drives. Getting the ball down there is fine.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!