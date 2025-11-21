Bill Belichick’s Perspective on Gio Lopez’s Improvement Through Nine Games
Quarterback Gio Lopez has suffered some injuries that pushed him out of the TCU and UCF contests, and ultimately left him on the sidelines during North Carolina's outing against Clemson. And as a result, that left backup quarterback Max Johnson to take charge that day, but that plan did not go as hoped for by head coach Bill Belichick and the coaching staff.
Lopez has played in nine games this season under Belichick, and the eight-time Super Bowl champion talked about the improvement he has seen out of him during a mid-week presser as UNC gears for Duke on Saturday, Nov 22, at 3:30 p.m. inside Kenan Stadium.
- “Oh, well. I mean, overall, our passing yardage and decision making in the passing game has gone a lot better," Belichick said. "And that really starts with him, including some decisions he makes in terms of run-pass options or plays that could go either way, either before it happens — depending on how it's called, protection adjustments, things like that."
- "It's not perfect, we're not there yet — where we want to be, but it's certainly a lot better.”
In addition, Belichick added that not throwing the ball is one important factor for Lopez to get under control, as he has been caught throwing interceptions throughout the season.
- “Yeah, take care of the ball is the number one thing," Belichick said. "I mean, that's number one on the hip rate and offensively, is to not give the defense the ball. So if they don't touch it, then they can't get it. So making sure that they're they don't get their hands on the ball, they don't strip sack it, they don't tip passes."
- "We don't throw it where their defenders can get their hands on it, then at least we know we're going to have it at the end of the down.”
Lopez’s Improvement Has Not Always Been Clear
Yes, Belichick stated that the passing game has improved; however, during games, it has not always felt like that, as the offense has been a step behind the defense in terms of finding a groove and putting points up on the scoreboard. Even wide receiver Jordan Shipp shouted out the defense following their game against Wake Forest, and called out the offensive unit for not performing.
There are two games left for Lopez to show any signs of improvement, or maybe a glimpse of what the future can be — assuming he will be in Chapel Hill next year, but anything goes in today's world of college athletics, right?
