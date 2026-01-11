Former UNC Quarterback Signs With Georgia Southern

A former North Carolina quarterback has officially departed elsewhere, as backup quarterback Max Johnson has signed on with Georgia Southern.

The 24-year-old quarterback departed from Bill Belichick’s program after spending two years with the Tar Heels. 2026 will be Johnson’s sixth season in NCAA football, as he also suited up for LSU from 2020-2021, Texas A&M from 2022-2023, and UNC from 2024-2025.

Johnson played sparingly with the Tar Heels, appearing in just five games over his two seasons with the team, completing 66 passes in 106 attempts for 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The only season of Johnson’s career in which he played a significant role was with LSU in 2021, when he threw for 2,814 yards with 27 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Headed home

Now, Johnson will return to his hometown state of Georgia to play for Georgia Southern, a dramatic fall from his previous 3 stops at Power 4 schools.

The Tar Heels have seen plenty of activity in and out of the transfer portal since the season’s end. In light of a 4-8 season in Belichick’s first season at the helm, the Tar Heels will now have to make up for the loss of nearly 30 outgoing transfers. In addition to Johnson, the Tar Heels are also losing backup quarterback Bryce Baker, and starting quarterback Gio Lopez, leaving them very thin at the most important position on the field.

Belichick will be looking to rebuild a UNC team that faltered in 2025 after accepting the job before the season. After a lot of NFL success in his historic career, the college landscape is much different, and now that he’s gotten a taste of that, he’ll be looking to take a step forward next season.

Some other key departures include wide receivers Kenedy Uzoma, and Javarius Green, running back Davion Gause, tight end Jake Johnson, and linebacker Khmori House. Belichick and his staff will now need to fill these holes on the roster accordingly.

June, Shipp returning, though

However, the Tar Heels were able to retain running back Demon June, and wide receiver Jordan Shipp, giving them some continuity, while also bringing in 13 incoming transfers so far to help fill the voids left by those who are departing.

The Tar Heels will look to bounce back after a forgettable season in 2024. A good offseason in which plenty of high-impact transfers are brought in could be what they need to get back on the winning side of things for 2026 and beyond.

