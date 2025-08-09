How Is Bill Belichick's Defense Shaping Up?
Head Coach Bill Belichick is maneuvering himself every which way to navigate the college landscape of a sport he has spent an abundant amount of time in during his years in the NFL (brought home eight rings in the process). The former New England Patriots head coach is seeking to transform the defensive culture at UNC, and with the assistance of his son, Steve, the defensive coordinator, the chances of success are higher than they have been in recent years.
For starters, last season under Mack Brown, the Tar Heels coughed up 70 points to James Madison at Kenan Stadium. Despite responding with 50 points, North Carolina could not shoulder the weight of the firepower it was facing that day. According to the ACC, UNC gave up 28.08 points on average per game, in addition to 253 first downs, 1,943 rushing yards, plus 2,942 passing yards.
What Does Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick and Defensive Lineman Leroy Jackson Have To Say?
The 2024 season is behind the football program, especially with the roles in place, as General Manager Michael Lombardi, someone that Coach Belichick has been working with for quite some time, handles the business side of the game. But as mentioned, Coach Steve Belichick, an experienced defensive coordinator, has the job of shrinking the numbers UNC gives against opposing teams. He shared the process of how the defense starts and his scheme.
"Yeah, I think you know, the game really starts up front with the offensive and defensive line," said Steve Belichick. "And for those guys, you know, the more energy and the more juice that they have, the harder they play, you know, the harder it makes it on the offense. Everybody else is important. I'm not, you know, taking those guys off the hook, but I think when those guys play well up front, it makes everybody's job a lot easier. Puts a lot of stress on the offense. So definitely starts up front. Firm believer in that."
"And yeah, I would say schematically and versatility-wise, the more you can do, you know, the more value you bring to the defense, and the team for that matter," Steve Belichick added. "So, you know, there isn't one certain style. No two players are the same. Everybody's different. Everybody's got their own skill set, but the more you can do, that definitely benefits everybody."
Redshirt freshman Leroy Jackson, a member of the defensive line, spoke about what he expects out of himself as he steps into another year in Chapel Hill. Jackson made one tackle against a nearby HBCU, NCCU, last season, per GoHeels.
"My expectations are to compete, not to worry about what everybody else think, and just do what we do every day," said Jackson while speaking to the media this past Wednesday. "And with that, having a good offense, what you can compete against, and they bring different skill sets that can help you prepare for the games, and just competing every day really is the main thing. And not really worried about anything that is going on outside, and just keeping a level head to be able to compete every day."
