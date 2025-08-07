3 Notable Quotes: Head Coach Bill Belichick
On Wednesday, August 6, the media had another chance to chat with Head Coach Bill Belichick as fall camp is approaching the one-week mark in preparation for North Carolina's first game on Labor Day against TCU.
Here are three quotes Coach Belichick said during Wednesdays' media availability.
On the depth chat and new faces on the roster:
"Yeah, I think whether it's that position or any of the position. The depth charts really a work in progress. Again. We're in the acclimation period. Of course, we're trying to evaluate, but we're not really able to do, you know, full practices and tackling and all that. We're we're still acclimating, so we're not far from that. But the teaching, and the big part is so everybody knows what to do. They know how to do it, and they're ready to go out there and compete.
"When the competition starts later in the week and next week, then those things will start to shape up, especially at that position, the receivers in the DBs, where there's less contact involved, maybe a little more competitive there in terms of who can get open, who can cover and so forth. But for the big guys, you know, those skills will really be evaluated much more closely once we're actually able to do them and also make sure that everybody knows what they're doing."
On De'Antre Robinson and opportunity:
"Yeah, well, first of all, I'd say everybody has an opportunity, but he certainly would be, you know, up on that list, you know, played some last year at Florida, athlete, kid, smart, has good football instincts. And again, it's just acclimating to a new system, some new terminology and adjustments, things like that. But he's, I'm sure, he'll be very competitive with that group.
"And you know, we have other players there too. You know, the best guys will play, but he should be very competitive in that group. He's big guy that can run. He's young. It's a lot of room for growth and improvement. So I'm glad we have him, good to be working."
On Moses Cabrera's impact on his career:
"Yeah, Moses had a huge impact on my career and on the teams that I've coached, where he's been the head strength coach. He's done a great job of training players and also getting them back on the field after they've had some type of medical setback. He's worked with, you know, several 1000 players, and is able to train them regardless of what limitations they might have there, you know, is multiple ways to do different exercises and so forth. So we're able to train all parts of the body.
"He's increased speed, strength, explosiveness, as well as I think this team is starting to develop good chemistry, a lot of. Comes from the weight room and from their training together, where you, you know, start to earn the respect of your teammates through hard work together."
"And that's brought the team, you know, I would say we're there yet, but certainly moving in the right direction in terms of keep team chemistry and developing a closeness and respect for each other. So everybody's out there working hard."
"They're going through it, grinding through together, and they're, you know, the guys who are maybe further along or helping some of the guys that might lag behind a little bit. And that's good for again, you know, teamwork and bringing the team forward."
