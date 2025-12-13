North Carolina Fires Freddie Kitchens

This offseason is going to be a complete overhaul for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who just went through one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory. After hiring Bill Belichick as the head coach last December, the expectations were through the roof. The situation was set up for failure from the get-go, and that is exactly what transpired.

North Carolina finished with a 4-8 record, 14th in the ACC, and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

On Friday, the Tar Heels signaled a need for change, firing offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who had been with North Carolina since 2023. Kitchens served as the interim coach at the end of the 2024 season, with Belichick being hired recently before the Tar Heels' bowl game.

Belichick released a statement , thanking Kitchens for his commitment to the program.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

North Carolina also relieved special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Friday, initiating a shake-up on the coaching staff for 2026.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

This decision was expected, as North Carolina's offense was one of the worst units in college football. The Tar Heels' offense averaged 19.3 points per game (119th in FBS) and 288.8 yards per game (129th in FBS).

If an offense averages less than 20 points per game, nothing else really matters in the other two phases. Yes, you need all three phases to be competent to win football games, but a pitiful offense will create a domino effect, which will suppress the defense and special teams. Those two phases would have to be top-five units just to have North Carolina staying within reach every game.

Overall, this move shows how North Carolina is completely in flux and without a direction for 2026. Yes, the recruitment pool was encouraging, but this decision to fire the offensive coordinator does not solve any issues. It opens up the door to fix a problem, but based on Belichick's recent track record of hiring coaches, it does not guarantee the 73-year-old head coach will choose the right replacement.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Belichick hired long-time defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as his offensive coordinator in New England before the 2022 season, following Josh McDaniels' departure. In North Carolina, Belichick hired his son, Steve Belichick, as the defensive coordinator. There is no vision or risk-taking strategies. Belichick refuses to search outside his circle, even if it means hiring a coordinator for the other side of the ball.

The Tar Heels have no vision, and firing Kitchens does not address a single thing.

