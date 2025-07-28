Inside Bill Belichick’s First Offense at UNC
For the first time since Mack Brown’s first season, North Carolina enters a fall camp filled with uncertainty on offense — a defining challenge in Year 1 under Bill Belichick.
The offense has potential, but potential alone doesn’t guarantee production. North Carolina finished with a top-50 unit last season, averaging 406.7 yards per game — good for 48th nationally. A major reason for that success was a strong ground attack that averaged 182.3 rushing yards per game, ranking No. 38 in the country.
However, the passing attack was mid at best as the Tar Heels had the No. 72 passing offense in the country (224.4 yards per game after leading the ACC in passing with nearly 300 yards per game with Drake Maye as the quarterback.
Maye is not walking through that door and neither is Omarion Hampton in the run game.
Here is a full breakdown of UNC's offense for 2025
The Passing Attack
North Carolina enters fall camp with three scholarship quarterbacks, headlined by redshirt sophomore Gio Lopez. The South Alabama transfer brings dual-threat ability and a strong résumé after completing 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2024, while rushing for 463 yards and seven scores.
Lopez averaged 274.7 yards of total offense per game — 22nd nationally — and earned a 91.0 Pro Football Focus grade on deep throws. He completed 41% of his passes of 20-plus yards for 759 yards and nine touchdowns. He also excelled against the blitz, but his efficiency dropped under pressure, completing just 49.5% of those throws with three interceptions.
Graduate transfer Max Johnson, the son of Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson, adds valuable experience to the room. Johnson began 2024 as UNC’s starter before a season-ending injury in the opener. With nearly 6,000 career passing yards and 47 touchdowns across stints at LSU and Texas A&M, he's considered one of the top backup quarterbacks in the country. Freshman
Bryce Baker, a four-star recruit from East Forsyth High School, rounds out the group. Baker threw for over 6,600 yards and 79 touchdowns during his final two prep seasons, earning his spot as the jewel of Bill Belichick’s first recruiting class.
At wide receiver, UNC is lacking experience. Kobe Paysour is the only returning player with at least 20 receptions, finishing 2024 with 22 catches for 369 yards. Sophomore Jordan Shipp, who had nine receptions and represented UNC at ACC Kickoff, is expected to take on a larger role. Michigan State transfer Aziah Johnson brings big-play ability after averaging 17.3 yards per catch last season, while Chris Culliver Jr. looks to build on a two-catch, 96-yard performance against NC State.
Tight end is another position in flux following the departures of Byron Nesbit and John Copenhaver, who combined for over 2,400 career receiving yards. Texas A&M transfer Jake Johnson, the top-rated tight end in the Class of 2022, returns after a quiet 2024 but brings major upside. He’s joined by Oklahoma State transfer Jordan Owens, who posted a strong blocking grade and caught 19 passes at Central Arkansas last year. Depth options like Shamar Easter, Connor Cox and others offer potential but remain largely unproven heading into the fall.
The Running Game
One of the biggest questions facing North Carolina heading into the 2025 season is who will replace star running back Omarion Hampton. After rushing for more than 1,500 yards in back-to-back seasons — including 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 — Hampton left a massive void in the Tar Heels’ offense. With nearly 40% of last year’s production gone, UNC must find answers quickly as fall camp begins under head coach Bill Belichick.
Sophomore Davion Gause may be the early frontrunner. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back showed flashes of potential last season, averaging 3.57 yards after contact and breaking 13 tackles on 67 carries. He also posted an impressive 37.5% breakaway run rate. However, consistency remains a concern — he topped five yards per carry in just one of the eight games in which he had five or more rushing attempts.
Another option is Michigan transfer Benjamin Hall. At 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds, Hall fits the mold of the power backs Belichick often relied on in New England. Though his game reps have been limited — only 44 carries for 131 yards in two seasons — Hall excels in pass protection, earning an 82.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Caleb Hood, a redshirt sophomore, brings experience but has struggled with injuries, playing just 26 games in four seasons. His best year came in 2022, when he rushed for 250 yards at 5.8 yards per carry.
A dark horse in the competition is Charleston French. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound back played sparingly last season but impressed in junior college, rushing for 924 yards and eight touchdowns at Itawamba Community College. He finished third nationally in JUCO rushing yards and earned All-Region and All-MACCC honors. With limited in-game experience at UNC but a strong JUCO résumé, French could force his way into the rotation as the Tar Heels search for their next bell cow.
The Offensive Line
While North Carolina has lingering concerns about its skill-position depth, the offensive line appears to be one of the most solid and experienced units heading into fall camp. The Tar Heels return three starters — center Austin Blaske, guard Aidan Banfield and right tackle Trevyon Green — who combined for more than 2,100 snaps last season. Despite losing All-American guard Willie Lampkin, the group reloaded through the portal, adding proven starters Daniel King (Troy) and Will O’Steen (Jacksonville State).
The interior offensive line is expected to be the team’s strength. Blaske, a Georgia transfer, played 759 snaps at center in 2024 without allowing a sack in 437 pass-block attempts, earning an 84.4 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus.
Banfield returns at guard after an impressive freshman campaign that saw him start 11 games and show tremendous upside. Opposite him will likely be King, a two-time All-Sun Belt selection who allowed just nine sacks over 1,396 pass-block snaps in three seasons at Troy.
Depth on the interior includes Holy Cross transfer Christo Kelly, Rice transfer Chad Lindbergh, and versatile super senior Jakai Moore from South Carolina.
At tackle, O’Steen is expected to anchor the left side. A three-year starter at Jacksonville State, he logged over 2,700 snaps and helped lead one of the nation’s top rushing attacks. He was a two-time All-Conference USA selection and brings both size and experience to the unit.
Green, who returns at right tackle, is a physical run blocker with elite size at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds, but must improve his pass protection. He struggled at times in 2024, particularly in ACC play, where his PFF pass-block grade dipped below 40.
Pushing Green for the right tackle job is Prairie View A&M transfer William Boone. Boone started 11 games in 2023, allowed zero sacks over 453 pass-block snaps and posted a 78.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. With Green's inconsistencies in pass protection, Boone could be a legitimate contender to step into the lineup. As fall camp approaches, the offensive line appearsto be a deep, battle-tested group with a mix of returning talent and seasoned transfers.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!