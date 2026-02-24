Tar Heels Offer 5-Star 2028 Safety

While the 2027 recruiting cycle has been the primary focus of the college football world this offseason, programs across the country have also been pursuing several prospects in the 2028 class.

Over the past few weeks, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick has extended offers to several elite 2028 prospects, most recently targeting a five-star safety from Georgia who’s a top 10 overall player in the class.

UNC Extends Offer to Top 2028 Safety

Last week, UNC extended an offer to Giovanni Tuggle, a five-star safety from Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Georgia. He announced the offer on X, noting that it came after a conversation with assistant general manager Lance Thompson.

“#AGTG after a great conversation with [Lance Thompson] I’m blessed and beyond grateful to receive an offer from [the] University of North Carolina,” Tuggle wrote.

Although Tuggle is only a sophomore at Winder-Barrow, he’s already emerged as one of the nation’s top defensive backs. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 10 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 1 safety, and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Georgia.

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts to a tackle during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While it’s still early in his process, a few programs have already made progress with Tuggle. The five-star safety has scheduled spring visits to several of his top schools, including Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas, Nebraska, Florida State, Florida, and Oregon.

As of now, the Cornhuskers appear to be the frontrunner in his recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently giving Nebraska a 53% chance of landing him. Still, Tuggle isn’t expected to announce his commitment anytime soon, giving Belichick and his staff plenty of time to make up ground with the Winder-Barrow star.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have been building their 2028 recruiting board over the past few months, and Tuggle is one of several talented prospects UNC has offered, joining players like five-star cornerback A’Mir Sears and four-star linebacker Tysir Young.

While there’s likely a long way to go before any of those prospects make a decision, extending them an offer this early in the process helps the Tar Heels cement their status as a contender in the recruitment.

If UNC can make a strong early impression on Tuggle and continue to strengthen their relationship with him over the coming months, the Tar Heels could be in a position to compete for one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !