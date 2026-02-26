UNC Surging For Talented 2027 Running Back
Fresh off of bringing in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff haven’t missed a beat and are on pace for even more success in the 2027 cycle.
Over the past few months, the Tar Heels have made significant progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class, including a three-star running back who recently named UNC as one of his top eight schools.
3-Star 2027 Running Back Names Tar Heels in Top 8
On Wednesday, Jeremiah Dent, a three-star running back from Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, announced his top 8 schools on X, naming UNC alongside Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa, Miami, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.
The Tar Heels haven’t been pursuing Dent for long, having only offered him at the end of January, but they have quickly emerged as a serious contender for the talented running back.
Earlier this month, North Carolina on SI reported that Dent has scheduled an official visit (OV) to UNC for the weekend of June 5. With the Tar Heels now in his top eight, the program is firmly in the mix to land him.
While Dent isn’t a blue-chip prospect, he’s still a talented recruit and is being pursued by several Power Four programs. He’s coming off a strong junior season at Marion, where he recorded 1,057 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards, and 22 total touchdowns.
Running back is one of the Tar Heels’ top needs in the 2027 cycle, and Dent would be a welcome addition to UNC’s class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 780 overall player nationally, the No. 63 running back, and the No. 2 prospect in Arkansas.
Dent is now the second 2027 running back to name the Tar Heels as a finalist in his recruitment, joining four-star Isaiah Rogers, who included UNC in his top eight last week.
Although UNC is in a strong position with Dent, the Tar Heels will face serious competition from his other finalists. In addition to the three-star running back’s OV in Chapel Hill, he’s also expected to visit Arkansas and Auburn this spring.
It will be hard for any program to ultimately pull Dent out of his home state, as Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently has the Razorbacks as the clear frontrunner in his recruitment.
Still, if UNC can continue to make progress with him over the next few months and impress him during his June OV, the Tar Heels should be well-positioned to land one of the top running back prospects in the 2027 class.
