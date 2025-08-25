Belichick, UNC to be Featured on Season-Long Docuseries
Well, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the spotlight will be on North Carolina this season — and calling that an overstatement might just be the understatement of the year.
The Carolina football program posted a video on its social media of coach Bill Belichick telling his team it will be showcased on a show on the streaming service Hulu. It will be a season-long show and it will highlight every little detail about the program.
“It’s going to feature the players working hard, which you guys do,” Belichick said.
“It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do, and the program starting from where it started from seven months ago to wherever it’s going to go through the course of the season, which, of course, will be determined on the field, alright. It’ll show our commitment to winning. It’ll show our commitment to the team, and that’s our priority.”
The docuseries is scheduled to be released later this fall, but neither the university nor Hulu has revealed additional details about the production. Given the national media attention Belichick has received, however, the series is expected to draw significant interest on Hulu.
UNC was Originally Supposed to be on HBO's Hard Knocks
Back in February, reports indicated that the Tar Heels were expected to be featured on HBO’s 'Hard Knocks,' the popular docuseries that chronicles an NFL team during training camp leading up to the season.
However, the deal collapsed shortly after the announcement. According to reports, Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, played a role in halting the HBO production after requesting to be more heavily involved. Hudson’s specific demands included content approval and partial ownership of the show.
The Tar Heels’ season starts Sept. 1 when they host TCU for Belichick’s coaching debut in Chapel Hill, N.C. Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, agreed in December to take over the program after North Carolina fired Mack Brown.
Belichick's Explanation Contradicts HBO's Shutdown
However, Belichick gave a completely different reason for the shut down of the production.
“Hard Knocks is training camp, and we’re not training camp, we’re just not,” Belichick said on The Pivot podcast. “That’s not what we are. The drama of training camp, who’s a cut and all that. We’re a season, and they don’t want that. Yeah, there are film issues, too, but forget about the film issues. Just say you could straighten all those out, Hard Knocks just didn’t fit for us.”
Whatever the case, North Carolina’s football program will finally receive its long-awaited exposure after spending years in the shadow of basketball.
For more updates, follow @TarHeelsOnSI and @ChachereGrant on X (formerly Twitter), and remember to like our page on Facebook!