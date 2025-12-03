Key Lessons UNC Learned from the 2025 Season

Failure is an understatement when coming up for a word to describe the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 season. Hiring Bill Belichick was a risky proposition, as the 73-year-old head coach had no prior experience at the college level. Also, the last time many of us watched Belichick on the sidelines, his team - the New England Patriots - had failed to reach the playoffs in two of his final three years in Foxboro.

That stretch included Belichick appointing longtime defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as the offensive play caller. That move alone was a head-scratcher and an indication that Belichick was stuck in his ways.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Back to the present day, the Tar Heels will be at home during bowl season, as they failed to qualify for postseason play after finishing the season with a 4-8 record.

With all that being said, what are some lessons learned from this season that North Carolina can learn from and address in 2026?

Quarterback Development is Key

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

In football, specifically at the college and pro level, a team's success hinges on the quarterback's ability to operate the offense. This season, the Tar Heels lacked in that department with Gio Lopez under center.

The South Alabama transfer completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. That is simply not good enough for a program that needs to win as soon as possible.

Luckily for North Carolina, the coaching staff will have a plethora of options at the quarterback position.

In addition to Lopez, the Tar Heels will still have former four-star recruit Bryce Baker, who will be entering his sophomore season, and they landed Travis Burgess, who is the No. 29 quarterback in the 2026 class.

North Carolina can easily pivot off Lopez if it feels that the other quarterback gives it a better chance of winning.

Belichick Needs as Much Talent as Possible

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hiring the legendary NFL coach was thought to be a high-risk, high-reward decision for the football program. Belichick was supposed to elevate and develop players. However, it turned into a high-risk, low-reward proposition, as the Tar Heels fell way below expectations.

Based on what we know now, North Carolina's front office has to be aggressive in the transfer portal and land as many players as possible during the process. Belichick's salary and age indicate that this is not a slow-burning process.

This is not a long-term project, and quite frankly, Belichick is no longer good enough to elevate and transform an entire program through coaching and culture alone. He needs several top-end players to elevate his scheme and philosophy.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !