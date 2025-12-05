Positions North Carolina Need to Address in Transfer Portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 season was an obvious failure, as the team failed to win at least six games, meaning it would not qualify for bowl eligibility this season.

After reaching the postseason in each of the last six seasons, including finishing with an 8-4 record under Mack Brown in 2024, the Tar Heels went 4-8 in Bill Belichick's first season as the head coach. It is not a good look for a coach who has generated attention off the field, while requiring so much control in football operations, for him to accept a job offer

To be fair, the Tar Heels have done a great job in the 2026 recruitment class , landing 39 signees, including 10 four-star commits. Belichick spoke on the class during his press conference on National Signing Day.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“They will be a foundation for our program," Belichick said. "They represent, really the values that we stand for, at least the way we feel at this time. That’s why we recruited those players, and it really transcends the entire football team. We signed one quarterback, one running back, but in other positions — receiver, tight end, offensive-defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, a kicker and a punter — it’s a pretty balanced class.”

Obviously, these signees will benefit North Carolina's future, but the program is looking to win significant games next season. The transfer portal is utilized to acquire players who have established themselves as proven assets at the college level.

Despite the strong recruitment class, the Tar Heels still have work to do in strengthening their roster. Here are a couple of positions North Carolina should go after heavily in the transfer portal.

Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Yes, North Carolina landed No. 10 wide receiver in the 2026 class, Keeyun Chapman, but as mentioned, the Tar Heels need players who have produced.

Kobe Paysour will not be returning to the team next season, as he will be graduating. Paysour was the Tar Heels' second-leading receiver in 2025, and Chapman has the potential to fill that void in 2026, but that development could take some time. Belichick needs to win next season and cannot afford to wait on a freshman receiver to be the clear WR2.

Offensive Line

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels huddles during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Interior offensive line was another strength of the Tar Heels' 2026 recruitment class, landing five guards this offseason. However, offensive line development is one of the most drawn-out processes. Of all the positions, it is near the top in terms of time it takes to fully develop.

In addition, North Carolina has two quarterbacks who have yet to play a college snap. Because of that, protection up front is paramount for a young signal caller's development and success.

