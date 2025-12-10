Bold Prediction Has UNC Landing Elite 2027 Safety

Many things can be said about Bill Belichick’s first year in Chapel Hill. Still, no one can deny that the legendary head coach, along with general manager Michael Lombardi, has done an excellent job on the recruiting trail.

Just days after signing one of the top 2026 classes, the Tar Heels are already making progress with several 2027 prospects, including a four-star safety whom a national recruiting analyst recently predicted UNC to land.

Tar Heels Predicted to Land Four-Star 2027 Safety

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, North Carolina has been targeting Marquis Bryant, a four-star safety from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina.

The Tar Heels first offered him in 2024, before Belichick even took over as head coach, and have continued to pursue him since.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Nov 25, Bryant announced on X that he had narrowed his list to 12 schools, naming UNC alongside Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, NC State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Additionally, he revealed that his commitment would be made on December 16.

With his commitment date nearing, the Rivals’ Steve Witlfong recently logged an expert prediction for Bryant to choose the Tar Heels.

“It’s Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels that look to be in best position and I’ve logged a Rivals Prediction Machine forecast to reflect that,” Wiltfong wrote.

While Wiltfong’s prediction doesn’t guarantee that Bryant will ultimately commit to the Tar Heels, it remains a positive sign for UNC. The recruiting analyst is one of the best in the business, with a record of 944 out of 1,040 on his all-time predictions.

If Wiltfong proves to be right, Bryant would be a massive addition to UNC’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 169 overall player nationally, the No. 17 safety, and the No. 8 prospect from North Carolina.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Landing the top in-state talent is crucial for any college football program’s recruiting success. While Belichick and his staff did okay in North Carolina during the 2026 cycle, they aim to improve in the 2027 cycle. Securing a commitment from Bryant would be a strong first step.

With Wiltfong’s prediction, UNC fans should feel confident about their position with Bryant. Although the Tar Heels will need to beat some elite programs to secure the four-star safety, it looks like they have a strong chance of winning his recruitment.

The good news is fans won’t have to wait long to find out, as Bryant is slated to make his decision in less than a week.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !