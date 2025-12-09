UNC Makes Top Seven For 2027 Three-Star Safety

Fresh off signing one of the best classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick are now shifting their focus toward the 2027 class.

The Tar Heels have already been targeting and making progress with several 2027 prospects, including a three-star safety who recently named North Carolina as one of his top seven schools.

Three-Star Safety Names UNC in Top 7

North Carolina running on the field before its game vs. Stanford; Nov. 8, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

On Dec. 7, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported on X that Chuck Roberts, a three-star safety from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, had UNC as one of his top seven schools alongside Oregon, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, Miami, and Missouri.

North Carolina began pursuing Roberts this fall, extending an offer to him in Sept. He also took an unofficial visit with the Tar Heels this past summer.

After listing his top seven schools, Roberts discussed each program with Simmons . When talking about UNC, the young safety said he enjoyed his trip to Chapel Hill and that he has a connection with coach Billy Miller, who previously worked at IMG.

“The staff welcomed me well when I visited,” Roberts told Simmons. “Coach Belichick is bringing change, and Coach Miller, who used to coach at IMG, is my guy.”

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While the seven schools he listed are currently at the top of his list, Roberts made it clear to Simmons that things could still change, meaning Belichick and his staff will need to keep pushing for him in the coming months. He also mentioned that he doesn’t have a set commitment date and will make his decision when he feels ready.

“My list could change, but right now I like these seven schools,” Roberts told Simmons. “I could commit when I feel ready. There’s no specific time, it’s about finding the right fit for me and my family.”

Defensive back Chuck Roberts (#9) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tar Heels have already secured a commitment from one 2027 prospect, three-star athlete Skyalr Robinson, but they are eager to add more talent to their class.

Roberts would be a great addition with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 425 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 39 safety, and the No. 40 prospect from Florida.

Currently, Florida is the leading candidate to win Roberts’ recruitment, with Rivals’ recruiting prediction machine giving the Gators a 60.3% chance of securing the three-star safety.

Regardless, the Tar Heels remain well-positioned with Roberts, and if Belichick chooses to make a big push for him, UNC has a strong chance to land him.

