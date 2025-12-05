Michael Lombardi Breaks Down UNC's Recruitment Process

There were not a lot of things that went the North Carolina Tar Heels' way in 2025, as the team finished with a 4-8 record while failing to qualify for bowl eligibility.

However, North Carolina's 2026 offseason has jumped out to an impressive start, landing 39 total commitments in this recruitment class. That includes signing 10 four-star recruits and 29 three-star recruits.

Both head coach Bill Belichick and general manager spoke to the media during their press conference availability on National Signing Day. Here is what Lombardi had to say.

Lombardi's Thoughts

"[The class] is big, it’s robust," Lombardi said. "It wasn’t intended always to be that way, but I think with what a lot of things have happened during the course of the season, with coaching changes, which opened up a lot of players to come available, it afforded us an opportunity to capitalize on that and build a roster.”

"We didn’t shift our mind, we’re just [like], why should we stop collecting good players? Who wrote a rule that said you should only take 22 seniors? Like, I didn’t see that in the manual when I came here," Lombardi continued. "I think developing your own has always been the best way to build a team, because you’re building a foundation.”

Signing day is the first step in constructing and solidifying a competitive roster. The transfer portal allows the team to address needs that were not fulfilled during the recruitment period. Lombardi explained that process to reporters on Wednesday.

"Your team needs list is pretty much… We must have this," Lombardi said. "Then the second category is, you want this. Then the third category is, you need this. That’s players that you’d like to improve, but you have a player there."

"And then those three categories, you have to fill in the blanks, because remember, we’re in the veterinarian business. The football team doesn’t talk to you. When you bring your dog to the vet, the dog doesn’t say, ‘Oh, my right heel bothers me.’ Right? So, the vet has to figure out what’s wrong with the dog, right? It’s the same thing with football teams."

"You got to figure out why," Lombardi continued. "So, when you figure out why, you develop that list, and then you go out, and you try to fill those needs based on how you handle it, and you try to work your way systematically through. That’s how the offseason works.”

