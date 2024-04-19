Coby White Joins UNC Basketball Great Michael Jordan on Exclusive List
Ever since the NBA instituted the Play-In Tournament in 2020, four teams in each conference have had to battle for just two spots in the playoff field. While both the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds get two chances, it’s do-or-die time for the two lower seeded teams.
On Wednesday night, former UNC basketball standout Coby White made sure that his Chicago Bulls’ season would not die when he put together an incredible performance to lift the No. 9 seed Bulls over the No. 10 seed Hawks by a 131-116 score.
White, a contender for the NBA Most Improved Player Award after nearly doubling his scoring average from last season, played 43 minutes in the contest, putting up 42 points while also adding nine rebounds and six assists. He finished 15-for-21 from the floor and had a nearly perfect 9-for-10 outing at the charity stripe.
With his performance, the 24-year-old guard joined another former UNC basketball star in Michael Jordan as the only Chicago players to record 40 or more points, five or more assists, and zero turnovers in any game since turnovers were first recorded in 1977-78.
The victory moves Chicago just one win away from snagging the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, where they would match up with the top-seeded Boston Celtics.
In order for the storied franchise to reach the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2021-22 and only the second time across the past seven seasons, Coby White and the Bulls will head on the road for another do-or-die matchup, this time with the Miami Heat. The two teams face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
