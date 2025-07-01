Former Tar Heel: The Rise of Coby White
Coby White was a freshman during the 2018-2019 year. The former five-star recruit played the last full season of college basketball before the once pandemic, COVID, ended the 2019-2020 campaign much earlier than anyone would have probably liked. However, White's play as a frosh could be argued as one of the best under former head coach Roy Williams.
White averaged 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists playing alongside the likes of Kenny Williams, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, Garrison Brooks, Nassir Little, Leaky Black, and Seventh Woods. And for what it's worth, he played at the same time as eventual No. 1 NBA Draft pick, Zion Williamson, who's now a part of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Besides UNC offering White a scholarship, many notable names such as Clemson, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Iowa State extended its hand to the then 18-year-old prospect.
To say the least, he is representing Carolina in a big way after averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while recording a shooting percentage of 45.3%. Plus, converting on 37% of his three-point attempts.
These numbers are giant compared to the stats he put up two seasons ago: 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while receiving 23.4 minutes of playing time (as a reference, he played 33.1 minutes this past season).
White's points per game are the highest of his young six-season career. And if this pattern continues, he may become an All-Star in the future, and if not — next season, maybe.
The six-foot-five playmaker was the second leading scorer behind All-Star Zach LaVine. LaVine averaged 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, as well as 4.5 assists.
White and the Chicago Bulls did not last long during this year's playoffs, as the Bulls fell to the hands of the Miami Heat at home, 109-90. Tyler Herro's 38-point performance sealed the deal and placed deficit out of reach for the team from Windy City during the Play-In contest.
Once a player for Greenfield High School, who took over the all-time leader in points in school history by storm with 3,573 — White was quite familiar with what the basketball going through the hoop looked like.
Time will tell whether or not White wears an All-Star uniform one day, but there should be no doubt he is on the path toward the top of the NBA.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!