Jalen Hurts Opens Up About Budding Friendship With Michael Jordan
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is seeking to maintain his drive.
After winning his first Super Bowl as well as the Super Bowl MVP award last season, Hurts sought out advice from former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan about maintaining his drive to compete for championships.
"That's been a growing relationship and growing friendship," Hurts told ESports Insider. "And obviously the mentality he's had, what he's meant to competitive sports, speaks for itself. That's something I'm able to lean on."
The conversations with Jordan have revolved around the drive to win, which Hurts is all ears about.
"Yeah, you have conversations with some pretty good people, pretty cool people, successful people. I keep that intimate. I know obviously the relationship with MJ is out there, so I'll be respectful of the other ones."
Hurts completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions last season. He also had 630 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground as well, as he led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title since the 2017–18 season.