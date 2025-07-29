SI

Jalen Hurts Opens Up About Budding Friendship With Michael Jordan

Mike McDaniel

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discussed his friendship with Michael Jordan.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discussed his friendship with Michael Jordan. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is seeking to maintain his drive.

After winning his first Super Bowl as well as the Super Bowl MVP award last season, Hurts sought out advice from former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan about maintaining his drive to compete for championships.

"That's been a growing relationship and growing friendship," Hurts told ESports Insider. "And obviously the mentality he's had, what he's meant to competitive sports, speaks for itself. That's something I'm able to lean on."

The conversations with Jordan have revolved around the drive to win, which Hurts is all ears about.

"Yeah, you have conversations with some pretty good people, pretty cool people, successful people. I keep that intimate. I know obviously the relationship with MJ is out there, so I'll be respectful of the other ones."

Hurts completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions last season. He also had 630 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground as well, as he led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title since the 2017–18 season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL