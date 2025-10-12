Courtney Banghart on Defensive Strategy for 2025-2026 Campaign
Head coach Courtney Banghart and the women's basketball team played their final game of the 2024-2025 season against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 and had a starting lineup of the following: Lexi Donarski, Alyssa Ustby, Indya Nivar, Reniya Kelly, and Maria Gakdeng.
But now three of the five players listed are no longer a part of the program due to exhausting eligibility. Now, as far as defense goes, the former Naismith National Coach of the Year is working toward what kind of identity the team will have in that area of the game — guarding opposing teams.
At the 2025 ACC Tipoff, Banghart, during the breakout interviews, shared with the media her idea of how she envisions how things will play out.
- “We can play a variety of ways," said Banghart. "We can be big, we can be small, we can be fast, we can be deep — week two, that is right? I'm not ready to tell you exactly how we're going to play, right? I don't know exactly, like, are we going to be more of a three-quarter court trapping team? Maybe depends on how many of those available players become reliable, right? I don't really know."
However, the now-seventh year head coach in Chapel Hill, is not worried about this roster's ability to put the ball through the hoop.
- "I know that I used to walk in every day to practice and be like, ‘how are we going to score?’ ‘How we gonna score?’" I don't do that as much. Now, I do, ‘How are we gonna rebound?’ And do we have enough people who know what we're doing, right? But I'm not gonna lose as much sleep over how we score that I have in the past.”
The Tar Heels held opponents to 57.3 points per game last year, and a 36 percent field goal rate. Will UNC have the pieces repeat those numbers and be as effcient defensively? That answer is still floating in the air.
North Carolina's Offensive Numbers
In contrast to the defensive numbers, North Carolina scored 69.6 points per game and had a scoring margin of 12.4. The Tar Heels converted 42 percent of their shots, along with making 33 percent from beyond the arc.
With this roster that Banghart has, there are numerous options for points to be scored. From freshman Nyla Brooks. sophomore Lanie Grant, transfers Nyla Harris and Elina Aarnisalo, and then, of course, ACC Tipoff attendees, Indya Nivar and Reniya Kelly.
