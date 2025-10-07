SI

UNC Football Assistant Suspended After Report Surfaces of Extra Benefits Allegations

Armond Hawkins is in his first season with the program.

Mike McDaniel

North Carolina cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended.
North Carolina cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

University of North Carolina cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The suspension of Hawkins comes after a report from WRAL revealed extra benefits allegations within the dysfunctional Bill Belichick football program.

Hawkins allegedly provided a player's family members sideline passes for a game earlier this season.

dark. FREE. SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter

Hawkins was a secondary coach at the University of Washington where he worked with Tar Heels defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, Bill Belichick's son. Hawkins followed the younger Belichick to Chapel Hill and is in his first year with the program.

The length of Hawkins's suspension is unknown.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football