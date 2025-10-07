UNC Football Assistant Suspended After Report Surfaces of Extra Benefits Allegations
University of North Carolina cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
The suspension of Hawkins comes after a report from WRAL revealed extra benefits allegations within the dysfunctional Bill Belichick football program.
Hawkins allegedly provided a player's family members sideline passes for a game earlier this season.
Hawkins was a secondary coach at the University of Washington where he worked with Tar Heels defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, Bill Belichick's son. Hawkins followed the younger Belichick to Chapel Hill and is in his first year with the program.
The length of Hawkins's suspension is unknown.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.